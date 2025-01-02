Iris Global Mobilizes Cochin Partner for Kerala eCourt Project

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services, a leading and trusted Value-Added Distributor (VAD) has successfully delivered HP All-in-One (AIO) desktops valued at Rs 7 crore for the Kerala eCourt Project.



This significant initiative, executed in partnership with Cochin-based – ICPL Systems & Technologies, aims to modernize the judicial system in Kerala through advanced ICT solutions.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD, Iris Global Services said, “We honor ICPL as a valued partner for their execution of the Kerala eCourt project. Iris Global is proud to deliver best-in-class technology that drives innovation and growth.”

The eCourt Project, spearheaded by the Supreme Court of India, is based on the National Policy and Action Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology in Indian Judiciary (NPAPIICT), designed to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of India’s judicial processes.

Under the project, 1300 HP AIO devices were installed across 340 locations in Kerala, including 20 district courts and the High Court in Cochin. The delivery and installation were facilitated by ICPL, a reputed IT solutions provider with over 10,000 clients across India and a history of delivering innovative technology solutions since its establishment in 2002.

Mr. ChandraBabu, MD, ICPL Systems & Technologies

“We installed HP AIOs at over 340 locations with efficient delivery support from Iris Global,” said Mr. ChandraBabu, MD, ICPL Systems & Technologies. “Many locations required varying specifications, but we successfully catered to all requirements. This project highlights ICPL’s dedication to building a robust IT infrastructure for India’s judiciary.”

Mr. Fahad KM, Branch Manager Kerala, Iris Global

Adding to this, Mr. Fahad KM, Branch Manager Kerala, Iris Global stated, “We are collaborating with ICPL to provide video conferencing solutions from Globus, conducting demos to meet the evolving needs of the judiciary. Iris Global remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and ensuring seamless execution.”

ICPL has a long-standing relationship with Iris Global, spanning over 15 years.

“Iris Global has always supported us with timely deliveries and credit facilities. We deeply value their partnership and remain committed to honoring our commitments,” said Mr. ChandraBabu.

ICPL is also exploring new projects and anticipates further procurements from Iris Global worth Rs 6 crore in the current fiscal.

Iris Global has an exemplary track record in supporting India’s judiciary with technology. Its notable projects include delivering Acer laptops worth Rs 11 crore for the Allahabad High Court during the pandemic and Supplying 4,960 Acer AIOs worth Rs 21 crore for Rajasthan eCourt projects across 1,200 locations.

With 26 years of experience, Iris Global continues to lead India’s IT distribution space, championing the “Make in India” movement and collaborating with OEMs to support the country’s growing ICT landscape.

This partnership underscores Iris Global’s commitment to enabling digital transformation and delivering impactful solutions to India’s judicial system.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 186