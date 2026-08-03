Iris Global executes Rs 20 crore Dell Compute order for leading Indian Semiconductor Enterprise thru Hyderabad Partner – Youdan Tech LLP

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Iris Global Services, India’s Most Trusted National IT Distribution & Solutions Company, has successfully executed a Rs 20 crore Dell Technologies compute infrastructure order for a leading Indian semiconductor enterprise through its Hyderabad-based channel partner Youdan Tech LLP.

The deployment represents another significant milestone in the customer’s technology modernization journey, strengthening its compute infrastructure to support next-generation enterprise workloads and business scalability. The project further reinforces Iris Global’s ability to execute large, mission-critical enterprise deployments through its nationwide partner ecosystem.

The order was fulfilled by Youdan Tech LLP, one of South India’s leading enterprise system integrators headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana. The successful execution highlights Iris Global’s partner-first distribution philosophy, enabling system integrators with robust logistics, flexible credit support, technology expertise and leadership engagement to deliver complex enterprise infrastructure projects across Government, PSU, Corporate and Private sector organizations.

Recently recognized as the Best IT Distributor of the Year 2025, Iris Global continues to strengthen its market leadership under Founder & CMD Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, recipient of the “IT Man of the Year 2025” award. The company is now driving its next phase of growth through Iris 2.0, an AI-led business initiative that empowers partners with AI-ready compute infrastructure, intelligent data centres, enterprise AI solutions and outcome-driven digital transformation capabilities.

Founded in 1991 by Mr. Dhunji Mistry and Ms. Rashna Mistry, Youdan Tech pioneered enterprise office automation and networking solutions in Hyderabad before evolving into one of the region’s leading System Integration companies. Today, under the leadership of second-generation entrepreneur Mr. Youhan Mistry, the company delivers enterprise IT solutions across Compute, Data Centre, Networking, Security, Cloud, Mobility, Printing, Audio-Visual and Surveillance technologies.

Over the past three decades, Youdan Tech LLP has established itself as a trusted technology partner for enterprises across Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, IT & ITeS and Manufacturing, Banking and Corporate sectors. The company reported revenues of Rs 100 crore during FY 2025-26 and is targeting Rs 150 crore in the current fiscal.

Mr. Youhan Mistry, Managing Partner, Youdan Tech LLP

Speaking to the media, Mr. Youhan Mistry, Managing Partner, Youdan Tech LLP said, “The semiconductor customer required a robust Dell compute infrastructure to support its growing technology requirements. We sourced nearly Rs 20 crore worth of Dell compute systems through Iris Global, whose responsiveness, flexibility and execution support made the deployment seamless.”

Speaking on the long-standing partnership, he added, “Our association with Iris Global dates back to 2010. Over the last few years the relationship has become significantly stronger, particularly with the proactive support from Ms. Kamini Talwar and the Hyderabad team. Iris has evolved into an extremely partner-friendly organization with faster decision making, transparent engagement and flexible commercial support. That has helped both companies grow together.”



Commenting on evolving market dynamics, Mistry said, “AI adoption is now driving demand for high-performance compute infrastructure. GPU-enabled servers and AI-ready compute platforms have become critical for enterprises. Customers are investing in infrastructure that can support AI applications, analytics, automation and intelligent business processes. Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and IT services are generating massive volumes of operational data that require AI-enabled infrastructure to extract business intelligence. This is creating strong demand for advanced compute solutions.”

Youdan Tech LLP currently serves customers across India through its Hyderabad headquarters

with a team of over 40 professionals. The company has executed projects for several leading organizations including Air Force Academy, Micron, Incois, Belcan, AIG Hospitals, Biological E Ltd, VST Industries, Laurus Labs, Polmon, Astra Microwave, Dhruva Space amongst others.

Mr. Sai Krishna, Branch Manager – Hyderabad, Iris Global said, “Youdan Tech LLP has built an outstanding reputation in enterprise system integration across South India. Their strong execution capabilities, combined with Iris Global’s supply chain strength, credit support and technology portfolio, ensure successful delivery of large enterprise projects. We remain committed to empowering partners like Youdan to win and execute high-value opportunities.”

In recent months, Iris Global has also successfully executed Dell compute deployments for a premier Delhi hospital and for a US-headquartered medical transcription enterprise through its channel partners, further strengthening its credentials in enterprise infrastructure delivery.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services said, “Iris Global has always been a partner-first organization. Our focus is to empower system integrators with the latest global technologies, Make-in-India solutions, flexible financing, logistics excellence and leadership support. Through Iris 2.0, we are now helping partners build AI-ready enterprises by enabling next-generation compute infrastructure, intelligent data centres and AI-driven digital transformation across Government and enterprise sectors.”

Iris Global continues to expand its Make in India technology portfolio across Compute, Servers, Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, Telecom and Surveillance. The company has onboarded leading Indian technology brands including INP, HLBS, Exatron, MapleCloud, Sparsh CCTV, Infinity Labs and HFCL, while strengthening its global technology portfolio with Dell Technologies, TP-Link, Molex, Ruckus, Haltdosand Persistent for AI, networking, cyber security and enterprise infrastructure solutions.

Concluding, Mr. Youhan Mistry said, “We are confident of crossing Rs 150 crore this fiscal and have set our sights on becoming a Rs 500 crore enterprise over the next few years. With partners like Iris Global supporting our growth journey, we are well positioned to capitalize on India’s accelerating AI and enterprise digital transformation opportunities.”

Reporting a revenue of over Rs 4,200 crore in the last fiscal and having more than 27 years of national distribution leadership, Iris Global continues to enable mission-critical technology deployments across Government, Defense, Healthcare, Education, BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecom, Hospitality, Industrial Automation, Oil & Gas and Power sectors, further strengthening its position as India’s most trusted AI-led IT Distribution & Solutions Company.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

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