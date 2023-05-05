Iris Global enables Qoneva with Acer Verton Desktops & BPE UPSs for Computer Lab in 17 Government Schools in Rajasthan

- Advertisement - -

Iris Global Services has supplied their Noida Partner “Qonevo Technologies P Ltd”

with Acer and BPE products for setting up Computer Labs across 17 Government

Schools in Rajasthan.

For theState federal project, the partner has installed3 Computers at each

school toenable their students in Art, Drawing and Online Classes. The Computer lab is fitted

with internet facilities and printer.

Ms. Payal Sethi – Director at Qonevo Technologies Private Limited

Speaking to newsman Ms. Payal Sethi – Director at Qonevo Technologies Private Limited said, “These schools belong to backward areas. Their students can use these facilities to learn basic computing and upgrade their capabilities”

“Rajasthan as a state favors startups. We are expecting to do a revenue of Rs 4 to 5 crore

this fiscal for which we would like Iris to be our chosen partner” Ms. Sethi said.

Mr. Satish Bhardwaj, Sales Manager (North), Iris Global

Mr. Satish Bhardwaj, Sales Manager (North), Iris Global said “Qonevo has been specializing in school infrastructure. They have a specialization in education, they are a rising partner in digitalizing education in the state”

Iris Global continues with its untiring campaign in Digital India, enabling Technologies

in Education. In the recent past Iris delivered 2,200 HP Desktop Computers, MFP and UPSs to help set up Smart IT Labs for the prestigious Delhi Govt Education Project worth Rs 18 Cr thru its partner.

“Ms. Kamini Talwar has been extremely supportive, imbibing us with confidence for working in the right direction. We being a startup – Iris allowed us credit, it’s an excellent thing. With their continual support we are committed inbringingmore businessto Iris”Ms. Sethi concluded

Iris Global has been playing a major role as a Distributor of Choice, by supporting partners with

prompt & quick order loading, convenient servicing and timely deliveries.

Their perfect organizational hierarchy, transparent working and quick response help partners with comfort & ease to perform better. Iris has diversified into the Telecom & Security verticals. Itis welcoming new opportunities of businesses at its new state of the art facilities in the capital.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global said “we welcome our new partner Qonevo Technologies, a young promising startup. We find Payal Sethia dynamic entrepreneur who will go far in making schools in Rajasthan IT enabled.”

Ms. Talwar further said that the industry and the channel community must realize the opportunities in Education& Work Force Management, where IT is playing a vital role – than before. They must come forward with their initiatives and efforts. Iris looks forward to helping them with the right technology, service & support and helping them in closing difficult deals.

