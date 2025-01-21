Iris Global Empowers Mumbai Partner COMnet Solutions

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services, India’s most trusted ICT distributor and Value-Added Distributor (VAD), has successfully delivered over 2000 HP AIO devices to its Mumbai-based partner, COMnet Solutions. This significant delivery supports the Maharashtra Government’s Food & Civil Supply (FCS) project, modernizing IT infrastructure across over 400 ration shops with cutting-edge computing solutions.

Founded in 1998, COMnet Solutions is a leading SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning) provider offering end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions to global corporations. Specializing in HPI endpoints, COMnet serves sectors including Food & Civil Supply, Banking, Healthcare, and Smart Cities.

Mr. Sanjay Divekar, Founder Partner, Comnet Solutions.

“We procured more than 2000 HP AIO systems from Iris Global for the FCS project. Over the next 12 months, we anticipate significant orders from Maharashtra, a domain we have mastered,” said Mr. Sanjay Divekar, Founder Partner, Comnet Solutions.

With a diversified portfolio, COMnet’s expertise spans Smart City solutions, Data Centers, and Command-and-Control Systems. The company’s revenue has surpassed Rs 900 crore, with its net worth growing by over 50% since inception. “It’s been a satisfying journey as we’ve evolved from basic solutions to high-grade technology,” Mr. Divekar added.

COMnet credits much of its success to its long-standing partnership with Delhi-based Iris Global Services. “Our relationship with Iris, led by Ms. Kamini Talwar and Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, is built on trust and cooperation. Together, we’ve achieved Rs 200 crore in business post-COVID,”said Mr. Divekar.

Mr. Hirekhan Pathan, Iris Global’s West Region Manager

Mr. Hirekhan Pathan, Iris Global’s West Region Manager, emphasized their unwavering commitment, “We are ready to support COMnet with timely supplies for federal projects. Their successful execution of the Maharashtra FCS project is a testament to their capabilities.”

COMnet’s national footprint is complemented by notable projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, and Kalyan-Dombivli, including Smart City solutions like Data Centers, Application Management, and Traffic Control Systems. The company has also completed Rs 300 crore worth of projects in the banking sector and generated Rs 250 crore in federal projects during the post-COVID recovery period.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder and CMD of Iris Global Services, praised the partnership, “COMnet Solution is a valued progressive partner. Their vision for India’s growth through digitalization is impeccable, having delivered several prestigious projects in Maharashtra. Iris is committed to serving them with timely delivery of technology products. Our cutting-edge ICT solutions focus on reliability, scalability, and customer success, positioning us as leaders in the digital transformation landscape.”

With a robust growth strategy and a 900-strong workforce, COMnet operates offices in Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Singapore, and Australia. It is committed to designing world-class IT solutions and driving innovation across sectors.

“The government’s focus on digital transformation offers immense opportunities, and we’re committed to being a part of this journey,” said Mr. Divekar.

Looking ahead, COMnet plans to expand into Surveillance, Smart City Projects, Education, Telecom, Healthcare, and Traffic Management.

It aims to achieve Rs 1,200 crore in revenue by FY25. Beyond that, the company aspires to reach Rs 2,000 crore in FY26.

With a strong foundation and ambitious targets, COMnet Solutions is poised to redefine India’s digital infrastructure, while its partnership with Iris Global remains a cornerstone of its growth strategy.

Their partnership with Iris Global is projected at Rs 500 crore during the same fiscal.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 152