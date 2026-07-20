Iris Global Empowers Assam’s Education Sector with Rs 15 Crore IT Delivery, thru partner

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Iris Global Services, India’s leading AI and IT distribution company, has successfully executed a major project for the Government of Assam’s Health and Family Department. Working in close collaboration with its Guwahati-based partner, ComputerWorld Services (CWS), Iris Global supplied Lava smartphones and other IT hardware products worth approximately Rs 15 crore to CWS. Subsequently, CWS successfully delivered these smartphones and IT products to the State Health Department under various welfare schemes implemented by the department.

Strategic Partnership Driving Digital Education –

The delivery marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Iris Global and CWS. ComputerWorld Services, a System Integration and Trading Company (SITC) founded by Mr. Rajeev Saikia in 2000, has grown from a two-person operation into a robust organization with over 15 personnel, specializing in government infrastructure projects.

Reflecting on the company’s recent trajectory, Mr. Rajeev Saikia, Proprietor of ComputerWorld Services, emphasized the pivotal role of their partnership with Iris Global in driving their growth.

“Our growth story has been exceptional; we successfully clocked revenue of Rs 30 crore in the 2025–26 fiscal year, nearly doubling our performance from the previous year. A significant factor behind this success is our strategic alliance with Iris Global, which now contributes to 50% of our total business turnover.”

Key Highlights –

Operational Excellence: Iris Global’s well-managed logistics and back-to-back transactional credit facilities have allowed CWS to execute government tenders on time and with high efficiency.

Iris Global’s well-managed logistics and back-to-back transactional credit facilities have allowed CWS to execute government tenders on time and with high efficiency. Future Outlook: Both companies are anticipating a surge in demand following the upcoming state budget. CWS expects its turnover to reach Rs 30 crore in the remaining three quarters of this fiscal, with plans to expand its portfolio to include AI solutions, cyber security, and surveillance products.

Both companies are anticipating a surge in demand following the upcoming state budget. CWS expects its turnover to reach Rs 30 crore in the remaining three quarters of this fiscal, with plans to expand its portfolio to include AI solutions, cyber security, and surveillance products. National Impact: Iris Global continues to champion the “Make in India” initiative, aligning its portfolio with the government’s push for indigenous innovation in AI servers, GPUs, and advanced power systems.

“The transformation in our recent transactions has been remarkable—Iris has bounced back with incredible agility, surety, and a friendly response that truly sets them apart. We owe much of this smooth execution to the dedicated support of the Iris team. Specifically, I would like to highlight the constant encouragement from Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director at Iris Global, and her proactive hands-on coordination.”



Their logistics support and transactional credit facilities have been instrumental in allowing us to deliver time-bound, high-value projects for the government,” Saikia added.

Empowering Government Infrastructure –

Mr. Pankaj Dhingra Director Distribution, Iris Global Services

“Our execution reinforces the partner’s trust in enabling their government infrastructure deliveries through speed, reliability, and seamless coordination,” said Mr. Pankaj Dhingra Director Distribution, Iris Global Services.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services added, “ComputerWorld Services has demonstrated phenomenal execution capabilities in state government projects. With our expanding AI and ‘Make in India’ portfolio, we aim to empower state projects through partners with future-ready, cost-effective solutions.”

With reported revenue of Rs 4,200 crore in FY 2025–26 and a target of Rs 6,000 crore for the current fiscal, Iris Global remains a cornerstone of India’s digital transformation across defense, infrastructure, and the public sector. Serving over 10,000 partners nationwide, the company is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of technological modernization in India’s education and government verticals.

Iris Globalover 27 years of industry leadership is one of India’s most trusted AI and IT distribution companies. The company provides a comprehensive range of technology solutions to partners across various sectors, including Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom, Government – Federal and state projects.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

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