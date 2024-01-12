Iris Global delivers yet another G2G Rs 18 Crore order

- Advertisement - -

Iris Global Services has just delivered yet another G2G order in succession for the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology (MoETEST), Republic of Mauritius under their EDLP (Early Digital Learning Program) thru their Hyderabad partner “Akshara Enterprises India Pvt Ltd”.



Under the G2G bilateral agreement between India and Mauritius Government with funding from Government of India, the recipient country has to import IT products from India for which tenders were floated for importing various Compute products. On behalf of Government of India all arrangements were made by the NCR based Public Sector Undertaking – EdCIL, Educational Consultants India Limited and executed by Akshara Enterprises India Pvt Ltd, which is one of the Iris Global’s Hyderabad based partner.



Speaking with newsman, Mr. Kolla Sudheer Kumar, Chairman of Akshara Enterprises said, “We have acquired total of 24,400 no’s Lenovo Tabs and 926 no’s Dell Laptops from Iris Global worth Rs 36 crores for supplying to Govt of Mauritius under the federal G2G program. We have also supplied 1046 no’s Projectors, and 1240 no’s Charging Carts along with Content Management Systems in two phases, Phase-IV for Grade 5 and Phase-V for Grade 6.”



This was the second time in a row Akshara has executed a large prestigious order for EdCIL and acquiring all supplies from Iris Global. The supply and installation of Compute products is to benefit 24,000 students belonging to Grade 5 and 6. Akshara has completed the installations, they will be training and maintaining the infrastructure for 3 years.

Mr. Sudheer has also added that, “With Iris Global we feel very comfortable dealing with them. They followed up with the vendor diligently and gave us regular updates. Mr. Asgar Khan from their Hyderabad office helped us in delivering the material to us in due time.”



Mr. Asgar Khan, BM, Iris Global Hyderabad said – “Akshara got 45 days credit from Iris. They were able to pay back before time. We are presently working on other orders to a tune of Rs 10 crore to come in before the present fiscal ends.”

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Chairman, Iris Global said, “We are delighted that our valued partner Akshara at Hyderabad was able to secure the prestigious G2G order for the second time in a row. They are strong in Federal projects, Iris is happy to support them with proficient logistical services to help them grow beyond.”

