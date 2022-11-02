Iris Global Delivers US Software Giant with 6 APC UPSs thru Partner worth Rs 4.30 Crore

- Advertisement - -

The Delhi based IT Computer Distribution and Integration Company Iris Global, has recently delivered its Partner – M/s Systems Group with supply of 6 APC (now Schneider Electric) High Power UPS systems for a US based Software Product Company in the city of Bengaluru.

Mr Ratnakar Konte, Proprietor of Systems Group.

Speaking to Newsman, Mr Ratnakar Konte, Proprietor of Systems Group, a multi disciplinary product integration enterprise with Head office at Hyderabad said – “Iris has supplied us 6 Schneider UPS systems in range of 300,100 and 60KVA for our client for their new facility at Bengaluru. They also supplied Batteries from overseas.”

“System Group has been known in providing Power Solution, Iris fully supports them with the latest range of products. We also procured them Rocket brand Batteries from Vietnam for this order” said Mr Pankaj Dhingra, Sr VP Iris Global Services.

Iris Global has been a “Distributor of Choice” known for quick response, delivering on time, impeccable personal touch and comfortable service. Iris is also known for getting orders loaded quickly. Its invariably have become the most preferred partner for Channel SIs and Associates.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services





Founder Chairman, Iris Global – Mr Sanjiv Krishen said “We value our relation with System Group. They have been concentrating on capital components such as UPSs that forms the life line of any infrastructure. Previously they also had installed 3 large UPSs of 500 to 800 KVA for Data Centers at Hyderabad.

Mr Krishen said “Iris is a partner friendly organization. We are always eager to help partners grow in newer business sectors like – Telecom, Education, Software, Tourism, Defense, Army and Security Surveillance where fast paced developments are happening in India. Iris Global has brands & products to serve any project that SIs Channel Partners are looking for”





If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.



