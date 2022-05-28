Iris Global Delivers Rs 6.5 Crore worth Dell Computing Devices to Bengaluru Partner for Odissa Video Surveillance Project

- Advertisement -

In a recent bid, India’s Premier IT Distributor ‘Iris Global Services’ has supplied their Bengaluru Partner ‘Twilight Systems’ with Dell Computing Devices worth over Rs 6.5 Crore. Twilight Systems, has been an Iris Global valued partner since 2016. As a system integration company, it caters to the IT requirements of the Govts and Defence pan India. Twilight is a Dell Gold Partner, having its head office at Bengaluru with 2 other offices at Odissa and Sikkim. They supply and integrate computer hardware for IT infrastructure, security surveillance, smart city and various other IT intensive projects. Twilight having strength in PSUs & DRDOs, it has accomplished various prestigious Smart city and surveillance projects in Sikkim, Chandigarh and Odissa.

Ms Nethra, Proprietor, Twlight Systems

Speaking to newsman, Ms Nethra, Proprietor, Twlight Systems, said, “Iris Global, has supplied Dell Computing Devices worth 6.5 Crore – spanning thru Desktops, Servers, Storages, Displays, Workstations, Video Walls for our Odissa ITMS Project. Iris Global had previously supplied us for our projects at Sikkim & Chandigarh as well”



Iris Global has been known for delivering to several Government projects thru its partners. In the recent past, Iris had delivered orders towards setting up Smart IT Classes at Leh Ladakh. It has delivered for the prestigious World Bank aided project ‘Jeevika’ a rural woman livelihood initiative by the Bihar Government.



As part of G2G program – Iris has supplied computing devices for setting up educational infrastructure in Cambodia and Mauritius. Iris have automated 28 RPVV (Rajkiye Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya) Delhi Government Schools, helped them to restart after the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic. They also supplied office automation computing devices to Tech Mahindra for their work force management during such critical time. It has supplied to various educational institutions like – Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, as well as Sarvahitha Educational foundation in Andhra Pradesh.“Iris through the years has been very supportive; we get all our deliveries on time. They are prompt with loading & deliveries of our orders and keeping a good relationship,” said Ms Nethra.



Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.

“We completed Rs 40 crore turnover this March 2022. We hope to do 90-100 crore coming year. Twilight has tremendous growing opportunities. As new governments are getting formed and the budget starts rolling, we shall be able to leverage in making good IT infrastructure. We see Iris as our growth partner,” Ms Nethra concluded.

Mr. Srinivas, Branch Manager–Karnataka, Iris Global

“Twilight is dynamic partner they log orders and paying up promptly in time, as such they have build their credibility over time, from Rs 5 lac limit to Rs 10 crores now. Twilight is executing brisk business since inception. Iris has leveraged them with appropriate credits over time. They have a strong presence in Government and Defence sectors. With our efficient logistical services supports and deliveries will help them grow,” said Mr. Srinivas, Branch Manager–Karnataka, Iris Global.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD, Iris Global

Founder CMD, Iris Global Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, said, “We value our relation with Twilight Systems. We have been partners for their various projects since 2016. We find Nethra a dynamic person who will go far in making Governments and Defence Departments IT enabled.”



He further said that the industry and the channel community must also realize the opportunities in Education Healthcare & Work Force Management, where IT is playing a vital role than ever before. They must come forward with their initiatives and efforts. Iris looks forward to helping them with the right service & support.