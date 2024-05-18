Iris Global delivers Rs 50 Crore worth of ICT Products for Maharashtra State Digital Education Program

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services has recently executed one large order for the state of Maharashra for their Digital Education program called the “Maharashtra Prathmik Siksha Parishad – MPSP, under the Govt of Maharashtra for imparting education to over 2 lac students across

767 schools in the state.

Ms. Neena Vats, VP Iris Global Services

Speaking to newsman – Ms. Neena Vats, VP Iris Global Services said, “Iris helped them with a complete Smart Education ICT set up that includes INP Thin Clients, Eaton UPS, Networking products from TP Links and ViewSonic Projectors. All primary IT products supplied are worth Rs 50 crore.”

Iris delivered the infrastructure across the state. It also helped their Teachers with professional Training. The project is covered under a 5 year warranty and its maintenance is being handled by the company.

The schools shall be conducting their own courses in Maratha & English for classes 6 to 10 for over 2 lac students.

Mr. Vijay Jaiswal, Co Founder, INP, Head of Business

Furthermore, Mr. Vijay Jaiswal, Co Founder, INP, Head of Business said, “We are proud of our contribution in the prestigious ICT Educational project. Iris Global have sourced the supplies of INP Thin Clients from us for the Project. Our products are streamlined for best performance and longevity”

He said – “Our relationship with Iris is very comfortable and we have done Rs 100 cr business in the last fiscal ended 2024. Understanding the project dynamics their leadership team took and mobilized large quantities of INP Thin Clients for the order immediately for timely project completion. We reciprocated Iris’s efforts as together we ensure further strengthened our business relationship. We are looking forward for even bigger deal engagements with Iris.”

Iris Global has been known for delivering several projects in the Digital Education Sector. It had supplied Tabs for the UNDP, United Nations Development Program to Cambodia and under the G2G program to Mauritius.

Iris Global also made supplies of 2,200 HP Desktop Computers, Multifunction Printers and UPS for their prestigious Delhi Govt Education Project worth Rs 18 Crore.

Recently Iris helped Galgotias University, NCR set up AI Learning Lab by supplying HP compute products.

Iris Global also delivered for setting up Smart Classes in over 1,000 Schools for Ladakh’s Sarva Shikha Abhiyan.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global said, “The procurement for Maharashtra Prathmik Sikha Prishad was done by the Maha Govt. Iris was able to secure the order towards ITC equipment supplies. She also disclosed that the ambitious project has just been completed last quarter and that the project is LIVE since the new academic year started.”

Iris Global continues with its untiring campaign on Digital India, enabling Technologies for ICT sectors – in Education, Work from Home, Tech refresh, and more.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

“The industry and the channel community must realize the opportunities coming in immediately and very much in the near future. Post elections markets will speed up,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

“Iris is a partner friendly organization, we are always eager to take an extra step to help SIs, Partners & Associates close deals so that they keep coming back with more business. Our efficient service logistics and supporting credit will help them grow,” Mr. Krishen concluded.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

