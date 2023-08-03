Iris Global Delivers Rs 5 Crore worth of Dell Computing Devices to BEL thru Bangalore Partner for their VDI setup

- Advertisement - -

The recently awarded as the “Most Reliable ICT Distributor” Iris Global Services has supplied their Bangalore Partner “Twilight Systems” with Dell Computing Devices worth Rs 5 crore for delivering to their client BEL towards their Virtual Desktop Infrastructure-VDI setup.



Twilight Systems, has been a system integration company and an Iris Global valued partner since 2016 catering to the IT Infra requirements of the Govts and Defense. Twilight is a Dell Gold Partner, operating from its head office at Bengaluru with 2 other offices at Odissa and Sikkim.

Ms. Nethra,Proprietor, Twlight Systems

Speaking to newsman, Ms. Nethra, Proprietor, Twlight Systems said, “At BEL all the employees were using local hard disk to store personal as well as all official data in one place. Due to security reason all USB ports were disabled to stop unauthorized access to official data.”

Twilight has helped Bharat Electrical Limited (BEL) for setting up their VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) with Dell hardware supplies for integrating the solution for its internal consumption & to enable a centralized integrated data solution.



“It was a large deal, we had to approach various distributors to help us stitch the deal We eventually found Iris Global was giving us the best response for our needs. We got the order and supplied them Dell HCI, San Switches, San Storage, and Licensees from Dell and VMware,” Ms. Nethra added.

Mr. Srinivas , BM Iris Bangalore

Adding further Mr. Srinivas , BM Iris Bangalore said, “Iris made the supply in 4 weeks and delivered the first consignment. We had to hold stocks until BEL site was ready, only then we completed the order in the second week of May. Twilight had a period of 3 months to supply, but we delivered in 6 weeks, half the time.”



Twilight had closed the 2023 fiscal at Rs 40 crore of which 40% business it has done with Iris Global. This fiscal they are looking at Rs 100 cr.- seeing Healthcare and Education businesses with the State Govt and PSUs where Iris is playing a vital role in helping the partner get through.



“Iris has become an extended arm. Whenever there is a large deal, they come and talk to us, understand our concerns and address different challenges, it becomes easy for us to pick up the order,” concluded Ms. Nethra.



Earlier, Iris Global has supplied Twilight with Dell Computing Devices worth Rs 6.5 crore for their Orissa ITMS Project. It also supplied for their projects at Sikkim &Chandigarh.



Iris Global has been known for delivering Government projects thru its partners. In the recent past, Iris had delivered orders towards setting up Smart IT Classes at Leh Ladakh thru its Jammu partner.



Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.



It has delivered for the prestigious World Bank aided project “Jeevika” a rural woman livelihood initiative by the Bihar Government.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD, Iris Global

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD, Iris Global said, “Twilight is executing brisk orders. Iris has been leveraging them with appropriate credits from time to time. They have a strong presence in Government and Defense sectors which they must exploit to the maximum. Iris’s friendly flexible &efficient logistical services, supports, and deliveries will always help them grow.”



He said, the industry and the channel community must realize the opportunities in Education, Telecom & Security where IT is playing a vital role than ever before. Partners must come forward with their initiatives and efforts.

Iris looks forward in helping them with the right product, technology, support & service.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.