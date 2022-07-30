Iris Global Delivers Rs 5.5 Crore worth of Dell Isilon Storage & Servers for Chandigarh Smart City Surveillance Project through Bengaluru Partner

- Advertisement - -

In a recent bid, India’s Premier IT Distributor “Iris Global Services” has delivered their Bengaluru Partner “ Twilight Systems ” with Dell Storage & Servers worth Rs 5.5 Crore for the Chandigarh Smart City Surveillance project. Twilight is a Dell Gold Partner and has been an Iris Global valued partner since 2016.

Being a system integration enterprise, catering to the IT requirements of Govts, Defense Pan India, with its head office at Bengaluru and 2 other offices at Odissa and Sikkim Twilight supplies and integrate Computers Hardware for IT Infrastructure, Security

Surveillance, Smart City and various other IT intensive projects. Twilight, having strength in PSUs & DRDOs have delivered prestigious Smart City surveillance projects in Sikkim and Odissa. The company has also successfully accomplished the installation of Dell ISILON Storage & Servers for the Chandigarh Smart City Surveillance Project. Being a CCTV Project the Dell Servers supplied, would be used to collect data and maintain archives upto 2 years. Twilight System has also customized a software to manage and put databases in place and manage migration from time to time.

Mr. Laxman Kamath, Director Technologies, Twilight Systems

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Laxman Kamath, Director Technologies, Twilight Systems said “This Project was of utmost importance. We had to adhere to stringent customer deadlines. Dell’s PowerScale storage was the key component of the solution. With Iris Global’s phenomenal services the consignment was delivered on time”

“The order was loaded in the month of April, the same was delivered in the first week of July 2022. We could trust Iris not just to execute but to manage the deliveries end to end till the last mile customer location” Mr. Kamath concluded. Iris Global has been known for delivering to several Government projects thru partners.

In the recent past, Iris had delivered orders towards setting up Smart IT Classes at Leh Ladakh. It has delivered for the prestigious World Bank aided project “Jeevika” a rural woman livelihood initiative by the Bihar Government.

They supplied office automation computing devices to Tech Mahindra for their work force management during such a critical time, by opening their warehouses at midnight. Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and helping their urgent critical delivery deadlines. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services

“Twilight has been our key partner, we are glad to be associated with them for over 5 years. Twilight has been executing brisk business since inception. Iris has been accommodating them with appropriate credit over time. Twilight is prompt with on time payments that has helped build their credibility & trust. They have a strong presence in Government and Defense sectors. With their efficient technical skill, services and our handholding support on logistics and deliveries would help them grow rapidly,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD, Iris Global Services.

He further said that the industry and the channel community must give attention to upcoming Governments spending and get into the place with the upcoming state and the national general election in 2024, since lot of work are being thrown open.

There are opportunities in Education, Healthcare, Work Force Management and Infrastructure where IT is playing a vital role than ever before. Partners and Associates must come forward with their initiatives and efforts. Iris looks forward to helping them with the right service & support.

