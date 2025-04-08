Iris Global Delivers Rs 35 Crore worth of Computer Hardware to Delhi Partner Subha Technical Services Pvt Ltd

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services, India’s most preferred IT distribution house renowned for its partner-friendly approach, continues to support its decade-long partner Subha Technical Services (STSPL). Over the years, Iris has consistently supplied high-end IT products for Government, Defense, PSU and other Federal projects.

Iris Global recently delivered compute products worth Rs 35 crore to Subha Technical Services (STSPL), featuring renowned brands such as Dell, HP, and APC. The supply includes laptops, desktops, storage solutions, and servers, along with cloud computing and cyber security products.

Delhi-based – Subha Technical Services (STSPL), a reputed SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning) partner, achieved a turnover of Rs 60 crore in 2023–24. The company is on track to close the 2024–25 fiscal year at Rs 85 crore in revenue.

As a long-standing Iris partner for over 10 years, Subha Tech has completed Rs 35 crore worth of business with Iris this fiscal year alone.

Iris Global has fulfilled nearly 40% of Subha Tech’s requirements from Dell and HP, supplying desktops, laptops, storage, and servers. Additionally, APC power solutions were provided for

various client installations across multiple locations.

Established in 2001, Subha Technical Services specializes in executing Federal projects for key ministries, including the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) and Indian Railways.

The company has also been a trusted supplier to leading PSUs such as BEL, ECIL, ITI and RailTel for over two decades.

In this fiscal year, Iris Global facilitated supplies worth Rs 18 crore for the MHA, Rs 14 crore for the Defense sector and the remaining amount across other allied sectors.

Mr. Sushant Giri, CEO of Subha Technical Services

Commenting on their collaboration, Mr. Sushant Giri, CEO of Subha Technical Services said, “We have a strong and growing relationship with Iris Global. Their cooperative and partner-friendly approach has been instrumental in our success. Ms. Kamini Talwar has been particularly supportive, offering flexible credit terms of 60–90 days. This has helped us manage cash flows efficiently, ensuring timely payments and maintaining business credibility.”

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director at Iris Global Services, commended Shubha Tech Solutions, stating, “Subha Tech has an excellent team and is executing commendable projects, particularly in the Government Sectors. At Iris, we continuously expand our product portfolio to provide partners with a wider range of options, helping them justify and fulfill their project requirements effectively. Our commitment to easy accessibility, quick response times, and structured support ensures that partners can close deals seamlessly and receive timely deliveries.”

Iris Global is expanding its offerings by partnering with Exatron, a ‘Make in India’ initiative for compute, server, storage, and endpoint products. The company has also strengthened its networking and cyber security portfolio with brands like Ruckus, Infinity Labs, TP-Link, Molex, Haltdos, and Persistent.

“We remain committed to adding more brands with a strong emphasis on ‘Make in India’ initiatives,” stated Ms. Talwar. “These innovative products will enhance our partners’ ability to serve Indian government sectors efficiently, aligning with evolving demands.”

Looking ahead, Subha Technical Services (STSPL) is optimistic about its growth trajectory, with Mr. Sushant Giri concluding, “We expect to surpass Rs 100 crore in business during the fiscal year 2025–26.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

