Iris Global Delivers Rs 19 Crore Worth of Computer Hardware to Delhi Partner Micro Network

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services, a leading IT distribution company, continues to empower its partners across diverse sectors. Its latest milestone includes supporting its long-time Delhi-based partner, Micro Network, with IT compute products worth Rs 19 crore. These products cater to various corporate and enterprise clients engaged in data processing and manufacturing.

Micro Network, a renowned IT system integrator based in New Delhi, achieved a turnover of Rs 21 crore in 2023-24 and is now on track to reach Rs 50 crore in revenue this fiscal year. Having been an Iris partner for over 23 years, Micro Network has already conducted business worth Rs 19 crore with Iris Global till January 2025.

Iris Global has supplied nearly half of Micro Network’s required hardware solutions from Dell, including desktops, laptops, and servers, alongside HP products.

Mr. Akash Deep, Managing Director of Micro Network

“Of our Rs 35 crore business till now in January 2025, supplies worth Rs 19 crore came through Iris Global,” said Mr. Akash Deep, Managing Director of Micro Network.

This association, dating back to 2002, marks significant business collaboration for both companies. He further emphasized that Iris Global’s prompt deliveries, efficient credit facilitation, and strong logistics enable Micro Network to meet its commitments on time.

“Iris’s management team has been incredibly supportive. Their quick decision-making, seamless credit facilitation and user-friendly processes have empowered us to execute large-scale orders with ease,” he added.

Their partnership’s success has allowed Micro Network to expand its focus on government projects, particularly in education, healthcare, and defense.

Mr. Neeraj Sharma, Business Manager at Iris Global

Mr. Neeraj Sharma, Business Manager at Iris Global, highlighted the growing opportunities, “Micro Network is gearing up to expand its presence in the government and federal sectors, particularly in education. Additionally, they are venturing into healthcare and defense. At Iris, we are prepared to support them with the best technology products and services.”

Mr. Akash Deep reaffirmed the value of Iris Global’s services, “Iris is extremely cooperative and quick in providing services, ensuring timely deliveries. They consolidate all key parameters a partner needs, including swift credit decisions and seamless order execution. Their management, as well as branch staff, is highly supportive, ensuring smooth logistics across India.”

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD of Iris Global Services

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD of Iris Global Services, praised the collaboration, “As a partner-friendly organization, Iris goes the extra mile to provide the right products, structure deals efficiently, and offer personalized support. Akash Deep and his team are executing commendable IT projects for data processing and manufacturing units. We at Iris are always eager to support them.”

Iris Global has recently strengthened its portfolio by partnering with Exatron, a Make in India initiative for compute, server, storage, and endpoint products. This strategic move further enhances Iris’s ability to cater to evolving market demands, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors.

Looking ahead, Micro Network anticipates surpassing Rs 75 crore in revenue in fiscal 2025-26. “We expect continued support from Iris Global, especially in Storage and Server products,” concluded Mr. Akash Deep.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 68