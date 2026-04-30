Iris Global delivers Rs 18 crore HP computer deal to Sheeltron Digital

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Iris Global Services, India’s most trusted IT distribution companies, has successfully executed a Rs 18 crore deployment of HP Inc. compute infrastructure to Bengaluru-based partner – Sheeltron Digital Systems, reinforcing its aggressive push into enterprise AI hardware and data center ecosystems.

The order, comprising over 1,000 HP endpoint laptops, has been delivered for a leading BFSI client, underlining Iris Global’s strong play in large-scale enterprise rollouts.

Founded in 1990 by Sanjay Singhania, Sheeltron has evolved from a traditional IT trader into a full-stack system integrator with capabilities spanning data center infrastructure, cloud, managed services, and e-waste management.

With a 300+ workforce and a nationwide footprint across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Trivandrum, and Sikkim, the company is now a major enterprise solutions provider.

Joining the leadership, Chandra Prakash Parekh helped scale operations, driving rapid growth. Sheeltron has posted a strong financial trajectory—Rs 400 crore (FY24), Rs 650 crore (FY25), and Rs 800 crore (FY26)—and is now eyeing the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in FY27.

Mr. Sanjay Singhania, Founder Managing Director, Sheeltron

Speaking to media man – Mr. Sanjay Singhania, Founder Managing Director, Sheeltron said, “Our growth is being powered by enterprise data center and hyperscaler-led opportunities. With strong OEM partnerships and execution capabilities, we are well-positioned for the AI infrastructure wave.”

Mr. B.V. Srinivas, Branch Manager – Bengaluru, Iris Global

Highlighting the long-standing association, Mr. B.V. Srinivas, Branch Manager – Bengaluru, Iris Global, added, “Our partnership with Sheeltron since 2016 has grown from Rs 50 lakh engagements to Rs 25 crore-plus business today. This deployment for a leading global banking client reflects our joint execution strength.”

Iris Global is now targeting Rs 100 crore business with Sheeltron in FY27, driven by accelerating demand for AI servers, GPUs, storage and next-gen power solutions.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services said, “Sheeltron has built strong capabilities in AI and data center execution. At Iris, we are expanding our AI solutions portfolio—from endpoints to full-stack infrastructure—to support partners in delivering future-ready deployments.”

As part of Iris’s strategic expansion and having Partners like Sheeltron who are at the forefront of India’s AI transformation, Iris Global is fast enabling them with end-to-end infrastructure—from compute to intelligent power—to scale faster in this high-growth space.

Sheeltron is also expanding into AI-ready hardware manufacturing and distribution, with partnerships across server motherboards, memory, and semiconductor ecosystems, aligning with India’s growing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure.

With deep credit trust, execution reliability, and aligned growth strategies, the Iris–Sheeltron alliance is set to capitalize on India’s fast-evolving AI and data center opportunity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

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