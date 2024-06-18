Iris Global delivers Rs 10 crore worth of Sanitary Pad dispensing cum incinerating machines to facilitate girl students across 4,000 school in Himachal, thru NCR Partner

- Advertisement -

Established in 1996 by Chairman Mr. Sanjiv Krishen & Director Ms. Kamini Talwar the Delhi based IT distributing company Iris Global Services is one of the “Most Trusted” Indian companies in IT distribution and services today.

For the channel partners Iris Global is known for its Partner friendly working culture and for their invincible personal touch & care thru its transactions that lead in bestowing them with the “Most Preferred & Reliable IT Distributor of India” award.

In a recent bid – Iris Global has supplied their NCR Partner – “Instant Procurement Services Private Limited” with Sanitary Pad Vending cum Disposal Machines worth Rs. 10 crore for Girls Students at 4,000 schools in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The supply to their partner was made for the Department of Education, Himachal Pradesh under their Menstrual Hygiene Program (MHP) that provides sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in schools up to 10+2 level.

The program also aims to increase awareness of menstrual hygiene, ensure safe disposal of sanitary napkins and provide access to water and toilets in schools and communities. The MHP is a partnership between the Department of Health and the Department of Women and Child Development in the state.

Instant Procurement has been an Iris Global valued partner since the 2020. With a Rs 624 cr revenue last fiscal – they have been at the forefront of technology. They been delivering various Govt – Federal IT projects such as – Aadhar Enrolment Kits, Digitization of schools, MDM enabled Smartphone distribution for Government Sectors with different state government departments like Department of Education, Women And Child Development, IT Department etc.

An award winning Managed Cloud and IT Infrastructure provider for large and mid-market companies in delivering outstanding IT infrastructure services to its clients, having delivered Public Data Centers spread across India including their own Data Centre at Gurgaon, India.

Mr. Raxit Bisht, Vice President, Instant Procurement Services Private Limited

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Raxit Bisht, Vice President, Instant Procurement Services Private Limited said, “Iris has been very supportive since our inception. They have helped us in connecting to the OEMs. While our initial stage, when we needed credit line – Iris supported us and they aligned us with OEMs and made timely supply of the products.”

“Today all state govt are concentrating on buying products in IT and others to improve school infrastructures for the state education department under their state govt and they are investing heavily,” Mr. Bist said.

Instant Procurement has done various projects with Iris Global in the IT sectors and also where special products were needed for developments in schools thru specially customized products.

“Iris identified & sourced the product from a Pune based OEM manufacturer called Naxshatra. They arranged the credit to facilitate the transactions and made the supplies on time. Their managing team with Mr Pankaj Dhingra along with Chanan, Saurabh and Manoj were very responsive and approachable any time. They helped us at all stages,” Mr. Bisht continued.



The site installation was done by Instant Procurement’s team that included electrical fitting and setting up of an Operational Video for the users.

“We have done prominent business in the last fiscal. Presently we are working in Industrial supplies with MNCs and with Federal & State Govts with Women and Child Development, Education and IT Dept. We are hoping to cross Rs 1,000 crore in revenue coming fiscal,” Mr. Bisht concluded.

Instant, today sees good potential in Government Sector and other automation and modernization projects. It is already doing IT and Smart Phones projects while in the Education Technology and in Security Surveillance they are exploring forward.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

“Instant Procurement has a strong hold in the Government Sectors. Previously they supplied Acer Tabs for Maharashtra DoE for their Digital Library Project which aided over 1500 Govt schools in the state for Digitalization of Books for students.We are extremely happy to help Instant deliver for their prestigious and significant projects that connect to Digital India. Iris is always eager to help them, with appropriate credit, logistics, prompt order loading & deliveries,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global Services

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429