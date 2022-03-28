Iris Global Delivers Multi-Partners with Educational Devices for the ‘Uttrakhand Students Free Tablet Scheme’

- Advertisement -

In a recent bid, India’s Most Preferred IT Distribution Company Iris Global Services, founded by technocrat Mr. Sanjiv Krishen who have facilitated multiple partners with supplies of Educational Tablets for the newly launched “Free Mobile Tablet Scheme” for Uttrakhand students announced by the Honorable CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami.



Keeping note of the fact that while the online schooling was being carried across the state during the prevalent Covid-19 times, these school students had to face lots of difficulties in taking their classes.

To help them in doing so free tablets are being offered to them, by the state. While all efforts are being made by the government for delivering qualitative education, Uttrakhand has announced granting of Rs 12,000 per device for each student. Closer to 3 Lac students of Class 10, 12, college degree and state schools students will stand to benefit under the scheme. Iris Global, has been instrumental in supplying “Lenovo” branded Tablets thru its multiple partner alliance for this federal educational campaign.



Mr Ankur Jain, MD, Jai Paras Infotech, a valued Iris Global partner at Rajpur, Dehradun, said “We have supplied Lenovo Tablets to a tune of 1 crore since only 10 % work has been done – with potential coming after the elections, we shall be able to pick more quantities”

Jai Paras Infotech, is an 18 year old associate of Iris Global having a strong presence in the region with specializing in projects & system integration.



While another Iris partner – Mr. Manish Gupta. Director, Computer Trade said, “Iris Global is a very work friendly distributor with transparent dealings. They have helped us to supply Lenovo Tablets to a tune of 1.20 Crore for the federal scheme. We are planning to resume with similar qualities soon after the elections this March”



Iris has been providing Education Technology Solutions. Since the Corona Pandemic times Iris has enabled Educational Institutes to run and stay connected with their students, for continual education. It has deployed over 8,000 HP computers to Kendriya Vidyalaya. In the recent past, Iris Global have set up Smart Classes of over 1,000 schools at Leh & Ladakh. It has supplied over 6,500 BTO Iris Tabs to various prestigious institutions like Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, as well as Sarvahitha Educational foundation in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD – Iris Global Services.

“We continue to significantly empower Digitalization of India. This sector has been one of Iris’s strong forte. We are happy to be a part of this prestigious campaign by the Government of Uttrakhand. Through our partners we expect to execute the project and make the deliveries on time,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, CMD, Iris Global Services.



Iris Global, have been recently awarded as the “Doyen of the Indian IT Distribution”. Their partners & business associates feel extremely comfortable dealing with them for their impeccable personal touch, transparent service & quick response. Iris unfailingly goes that extra step to help close difficult deals appropriate credit limits & supports partners with timely deliveries.

