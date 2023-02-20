Iris Global delivers HP Desktops & Workstations worth Rs 3 Crore for RMK Group thru Partner

- Advertisement - -

The Delhi based IT Distributor of Choice – Iris Global Services has delivered HP Compute Hardware to the Chennai based RMK Group thru its partner M/s HV Solution.

Mr Arjun Krishna Kumar, CEO, HV Solution

Speaking to newsman, Iris Partner Mr Arjun Krishna Kumar, CEO, HV Solution said -“ We have installed 320 HP i7 Desktops and 100 HP i9 Workstations at the RMKGroup. One of their institute is using 320 i7 Desktops for their new state of art computer lab, another 100 workstation split by 3 institute are for AR / VR learning”

“Through this procurement 1,000 students every year will get very good exposure towards AR / VR technology. The institution is also tied up with 3rd party experts to certify the students on the same”



RMK Group is a Chennai based educational conglomerate, RMK Engineering College has been heir flagship institute known for Technical Studies. HV Solution is all in one roof I.T Solutions Tier 3 provider.“ We have been an Iris Partner for over 3 years, we are particularly very happy with Iris’s flexibility in financing and structuring commercial terms to suit our requirement” said Mr Krishna Kumar,



Mr Immanuel RM, TN-Iris Global said – “We are working out another large deal for HP Desktops for HV Solutions for yet another EduTech institute” Also with H V Solutions we have closed multiple deals of Viewsonic Interactive panels in couple of reputed Educational Institutes in Chennai.



“As we are looking for more order to come in from RMK we also would like Iris could work on Stock and Sell as well for helping resellers like us. Mr Krishan Kumar concluded.



Iris’s partners & associates are comfortable with their transparent & impeccable personal touch, quick response that gets them bridge over difficult deals and provide deliveries on time.



Iris has been untiringly providing Education technology & Solution enabling Educational institutes to continue imparting education.

They have deployed over 8,000 HP Computers to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Iris eTabs for nLearn solutions for Narayana Institute, Hyderabad, set up Smart Classes of over 1,000 schools at Ladakh and many more.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services

“We continue significantly empowering Digitalization of India with the education sector as one of the Iris’s strong forte. We are closing over Rs 2,000 crores in revenue this year” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder, Chairman, Iris Global Services. Iris also helped the Noida based Public Sector Undertaking –EdCIL, Educational Consultant India Limited to help create Educational Infrastructure at Mauritius.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.