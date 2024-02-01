Iris Global Delivers HP Compute Products worth Rs 6 Cr to Syrma SGS thru NCR  Partner

- Advertisement - -

Iris Global Services has recently supplied for yet another “Make In India” initiative. This time it has supplied for the Electronics Sector with Syrma SGS Technologies, an MII Electronics Manufacturing Service Company for expansion of their production lines at Manesar, Haryana.

The supplies were made thru their partner – Delta IT Network, a Gurugram based IT solution provider known for delivering IT infrastructure for the Manufacturing, EduTech, BFSI, Pharma, Automobile sectors amongst others since 2 decades.



Iris has supplied over 1500 HP Desktop PCs, Workstations & Servers worth Rs 6 crore for the EMS production line augmentations.

Mr. Vikrant Diwan, VP – Delta IT Networks

Speaking to newsman Mr. Vikrant Diwan, VP – Delta IT Networks said, “Syrma SGS Technologies has facilities at Gurugram, Manesar, Noida and one at South India with an invincible R&D team and over 300 strong employees. They are very happy with HP machines and have been using them for long.

HP has upgraded their machines from time to time making it compatible with their rapidly evolving technologies. We have been sourcing all needed HP products from National Distributor Iris Global, with whom our HP business exclusively stands.”



Diwan shared Syrma SGS is into the manufacturing & designing of electronics products and one-stop-solution electronics manufacturing services (EMS) includes product design, quick prototyping, PCB assemblies. Syrma SGS isempowering the Make in India concept and establishing multiple plants in India. Their electronic manufactured products and electronic chips are been sold to several global OEMs.

Syrma SGS has been on an expansion drive and has established 7 – 8 plants in Northern India under the new name – Syrma SGS Technologies.



“We have been assigned a contract for the upcoming fiscal, as a value adding partner. We shall invest up to 1Cr to maintain ready stocks for their mission critical applications that we shall be sourcing from Iris Global as they give us upfront support and prompt deliveries,” Diwan said.

Delta IT Networks have been serving Syrma SGS since a decade as their Complete Technology Partner. It is always at a state of readiness, to supply promptly to Syrma SGS for their immediate, critical and upfront requirement any time they need. It is supplying hardware and have established their various plants with all necessary Network Infrastructure, Endpoint solutions like Crowd Strike, Data Storage NAS from HPE, and Backup solutions like CommVault.

Mr. Sanjeev Kher, VP – Corporate Supply Chain, Syrma SGS

Sharing further Mr. Sanjeev Kher, VP – Corporate Supply Chain, Syrma SGS said, “Delta has won the trust of our company. They have been providing focused solutions on an immediate basis

for our EMS lines. Delta has made the right choice of distributor Iris Global who with can serve them promptly and at any time.”

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network said, “Delta focuses on Innovations & Client Satisfaction for their IT Infrastructures. We largely rely on Iris Global as they have a good relation with the OEMs which in turn gives us satisfaction dealing with them. They provide us with excellent support, timely information on status of material & supplies.”

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, CMD, Iris Global Services.

“Delta has been delivering right solutions. In the Education Sector they have appreciably delivered HP Technology based AI Learning Lab for the Galgotias University. We are happy to supply HP products for the Make In India Production Line expansion of Syrma SGS thru our valued partner Delta IT Networks. We are always ready to deploy our network, hold stocks and make deliveries for their last mile customers,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, CMD, Iris Global Services

On HP products, Delta is working on various upcoming business projects worth Rs 25 cr. with Iris this fiscal.

