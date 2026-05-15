Iris Global delivers Acer hardware to Gujarat partner Mehulendra Corp for Ministry of Defense project

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Iris Global Services has successfully delivered 1,000 high-end Acer desktops worth Rs 9 crore to its Gujarat-based partner Mehulendra Corporation for a prestigious deployment at the Ministry of Defense.

This large-scale execution reinforces Iris Global’s strength in enabling mission-critical government infrastructure through speed, reliability, and seamless coordination.

Mehulendra Corporation, a Gandhinagar-headquartered system integrator with a strong footprint in government projects, has been associated with Iris Global since 2006–07.

Mr. Mehul Shah, Founder & MD, Mehulendra Corporation

Mr. Mehul Shah, Founder & MD, Mehulendra Corporation said, “Iris Global consistently delivers with precision – right from sourcing OEM products to ensuring timely deployment across sites. Their efficiency and partner-centric approach helped us execute this project smoothly. We look forward to deepening this association further.”

With a compact team of 12 BTech engineers, Mehulendra Corp reported Rs 20 crore revenue in FY26 and is now targeting Rs 32 crore in FY27.

The company has executed key projects for major government and PSU clients including Indian Railways (Bullet Train), Defence, Power Grid, ONGC, IOCL, and the Ministry of Petroleum & Gas.

Looking ahead, Mehulendra Corp is actively eyeing large-scale tech refresh and upgrade orders within its core government verticals, expecting a strong 60% year-on-year business growth in FY27, driven by rising demand for modernized IT infrastructure.

Strengthening its partnership with Iris Global, the company plans to source over 50% of its FY27 procurement through Iris, driven by trust, transparency and execution confidence.

“Iris treats our business like their own. That comfort level, fairness and responsiveness make them our preferred sourcing partner,” Shah added.

Beyond Acer hardware, Mehulendra Corp is actively sourcing a diverse portfolio from Iris Global including LG audio solutions and Sparsh CCTV systems, while exploring Make in India cyber security, networking and telecom products.

Iris Global is further strengthening its offerings with AI-driven infrastructure solutions, including AI servers, GPUs, storage, and power systems, catering to growing demand in government and enterprise digital transformation.

Ms. Mira Patel, Branch Manager – Ahmedabad, Iris Global

Ms. Mira Patel, Branch Manager – Ahmedabad, Iris Global said, “Our relationship with Mehulendra Corp is built on responsiveness, trust, and execution excellence. We remain fully committed to supporting their growth with the right technologies and timely delivery.”

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services added, “Mehulendra Corp has demonstrated outstanding execution capabilities in critical government projects, including for the Ministry of Defense. We are proud to be their trusted partner. With our expanding AI and Make in India portfolio, we aim to empower partners with future-ready, cost-effective solutions.”

This successful deployment further strengthens Iris Global’s role in supporting government-led digital transformation initiatives across defense, infrastructure, and public sector domains.

With a strong focus on Make in India, Iris continues to promote indigenous innovation while offering a comprehensive portfolio of global and domestic technology solutions.

With over 27 years of industry leadership, Iris Global Services is among India’s most trusted AI & IT distribution companies. The company serves 10,000+ partners nationwide across government, education, BFSI, telecom, defence, and enterprise sectors.

Iris Global reported revenue of Rs 4,200 crore in FY 2025–26, driven by strong partner confidence, a growing AI-led portfolio, and increasing demand across public and private sectors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

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