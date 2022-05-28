Iris Global Delivers 700 Acer Desktops worth 4 Cr to Delhi Partner to Help Modernize Home Ministry Para Military IT Infrastructure

- Advertisement -

Known as the Doyen of IT Industry & India’s Most Preferred Distribution Company – Iris Global Services, has recently supplied an emerging and young Partner company “Naoki International Technologies Pvt Ltd” with 700 Acer Desktops worth Rs 4 Crore amidst the Corona pandemic and Chip crisis.

Naoki International Technologies is a new addition to the family of Iris channel partners. They secured the order to supply end computing infrastructure to modernize the Para Military Forces under the umbrella of Home Ministry, Govt of India.

Mr. Pawan Sharma, Director, Naoki International Technologies

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Pawan Sharma, Director, Naoki International Technologies said -“The Para Military’s IT infrastructure at various locations in India needed up gradation and modernizing since a long time. As a technology solution partner, we stepped in & designed the project by including the OEM ie, Acer India who subsequently introduced us to Iris Global for the distribution and supply at all the Pan India Locations. Iris Global helped us well by sourcing and delivering 700+ Acer Desktop computers.

At the time of severe Corona Virus Pandemic when the shortage of semiconductors were causing delays and deliveries were falling off their schedules – it was Iris who got Acer to deliver these devices on time using their influence & resources and we were able to complete the project before 31st March 2022”

Mr. Vijender Singh, Director Naoki International Technologies

Mr. Vijender Singh, Director Naoki International Technologies, added, “Iris Global was flexible, they helped us in Warehousing & Delivering pan India including locations around Indian border and other sensitive areas. It was because of Iris Global’s commendable support that helped us receive the Acer computing devices on time and we were able to full fill this prestigious order.”

Channel Partners & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service. They choose Iris to get their orders loaded quickly 24x7x365. Little wonder Iris Global has also been “The Distributor of Choice”.

Ms Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services

“We welcome Vijender & Pawan from Naoki International Technologies as our young and emerging valued partner. They have strong ability to design and execute sensitive projects with the Ministry of Home and Indian Defence Sector. We like to deliver for their requirements through our efficient logistics services which will definitely help them to grow,” said Ms Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services.

In one of its recent past endeavor, Iris Global has supplied mobile devices to a leading and progressive BTS Tower Company by welcoming a new partner onboard. Iris assessed and helped them by extending credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadline. Iris has enabled the supply of 1,000 Samsung mobiles. Iris’s help came a big way, by structuring their deal, perfectly end to end. Welcoming the new partner with their invincible personal touch they completed the supply promptly and efficiently.

Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services

“As a partner friendly organization, Iris is always eager to take an extra step to help with appropriate credit limits, structuring deals & aiding partners with our personal touch,” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

