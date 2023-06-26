Iris Global delivers 4,000 Lava Tabs for Schools in Ladakh 

- Advertisement - -

The recently awarded as “The Most Reliable ICT Distributor of the Year 2022” at an awards ceremony in the capital by a leading ICT Publishing Company – Iris Global Services has delivered a Rs. 5 crore order for Lava Tabs towards the “Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan” for the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh thru its partner.

The Federal Program aims at spreading primary education and promotes making free and compulsory education for children in primary schools between the ages of 6 to 14, as their fundamental right.

Iris’s Jammu Partner M/s Quantum Technologies had received the prestigious order from the Directorate of Education, for delivering the Tabs for the schools.

Speaking to newsman Mr. Vijay Gupta, Proprietor, Quantum Technologies said “We got the order thru GeM for supplying 4,000 Lava 8-inch Tab. with preloaded MDM software, educational content, combined with Lectures & courseware from NCERT syllabus.”

These Lava Tabs has an 8-inch Display Screen, 32 GB Memory, Touch Module memory card and a cover. It is a MII-Make In India product that comes with Indian components and were to be supplied in 2 months time, However the OEM production took 1 month more.

Mr. Sunny Dhiman, Business Manager Jammu, Iris Global said, “Quantum has been an Iris partner since 20 year, They have been supplying to State Government Secretariat, Education and IT Department with Computer and storage products. The order was placed to Quantum from the Directorate of Education, J&K.”

Under the Federal Campaign, the Ladakh school education department has provided these Tablets “Free of Cost” to students.

“We have a good working relationship with Iris Global since 20 years. They have managed the shipments and deliveries on time, directly to Leh. They also gave us credit for 60 days, we however have paid them well before time”

“We have been doing ambitious projects in the past with Iris and have done a turnover of Rs 20 Crore last March 2023 – we are looking to cross Rs 25 Cr in coming fiscal” Mr. Gupta concluded.

Iris Global continues with its untiring campaign on Digital India. In the recent past, it had delivered Rs 40 Cr order thru its Partner for setting up Smart Classes in over 1,000 Schools in the UT of Ladakh. They also delivered under the G2G program for execution of tablets to Mauritius worth Rs 18 Crore.

Iris also had supplied Tabs to Narayana Educational Institute worth Rs 12 Crore for setting up Digital Desk Labs. It had been Enabling Technologies for Education. Work from Home especially during pandemic times. Iris has diversified into the Security and Telecom sector, which has great potential.

“The industry and the channel community must realize & use the opportunity. With coming election, Government is investing in projects. It’s time for the Partners to come forward with their initiatives and efforts. Iris can take that extra step forward to help partners, close deals” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder, Chairman, Iris Global Services.

