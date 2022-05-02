Iris Global Delivers 2,200 ACER Desktops to Raipur Partner to be Supplied to Govt of Chattisgarh

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services has recently supplied its Raipur Partner VPC Care Pvt Ltd with Acer Desktop Computing Systems. VPC has been an Iris Global valued partner since 2012. Being a Government approved Rate Contract Holder, the system integration company caters to the IT requirements for the state Govt of Chattisgarh. Established in 2004, VPC Care today has its head office at Raipur with operationals in the entire state of Chhattisgarh covering 29 districts.

They supply Computers Hardware, Video Conferencing Solutions, Interactive Displays, Security and Surveillance and many IT solutions.

Mr Partho Ghosh, Director, VPC Care said “Iris Global

Speaking to newsman, Mr Partho Ghosh, Director, VPC Care said “Iris Global,

has supplied us 2,200 Acer Desktops for the Department of Technical and Higher Education in the state of Chhattisgarh as well as for the National Health Mission. They also supplied 700 nos of BPE UPSs ranging from 650 VA to 15 KVA.All these products were installed respectively in Police HQs & Land & Revenue Departments.”



Iris Global has been known for delivering several projects in the Educations Sector. In the recent past, Iris had delivered a huge order towards setting up Smart IT Labs and Office Automation for the Delhi Government Schools and helped them to restart after the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic. It has supplied over 6,500 BTO Iris Tabs to various prestigious institutions like – Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, as well as Sarvahitha Educational foundation in Andhra Pradesh.



“Iris support has been commendable. Through the years, Iris being a National Distributor, we get all our deliveries on time. They are prompt with loading of orders and keeping a good relation going,” said Mr Ghosh.

He said, that the state has tremendous growing opportunities. During the elections,

business slows down for 6 months, but picks up soon the new govt is formed and the budget starts rolling. He said the demands of Displays and other IT products are growing.



“Iris has significantly contributed in our growth. Iris’s management is flexible, they accommodated us well with extended credit limits, in turn this has helped us expand. Since the last 2- 3 yrs markets are good, we have expanded from Rs 2 to 5 crore billing a year with Iris to Rs 10 crore now,” continued Mr Ghosh.



Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service. Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines.



VPC Care sees potential in the Healthcare Sector, providing Laptops and other

computing devices to medical staff. It is planning on doing new business in the

Security Sector this fiscal, for which they are tying up with the Government.

Ms Anila Pendharkar, Branch Manager, MP & CG, Iris Global.





“VPC Care have a strong presence in Chhattisgarh Government, Education &

Administration areas. They have picked up Rs 10 crore IT from us this year.

We are helping them with deliveries for their projects. Our efficient logistics

services and supporting credit will help them grow,” said Ms Anila Pendharkar, |

Branch Manager, MP & CG, Iris Global.



“Iris is a partner friendly organization, We are always eager to take an extra

step to help comfort the partners, they keep coming back with more business”

said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.“We value our relation with VPC Care and have supplied them with 2,200 Acer Desktop Computers along with BPE UPSs. We find Partho a dynamic entrepreneur who will go far in making the Govt Depts in Chhattisgarh, IT enabled,” Mr Krishen concluded.

