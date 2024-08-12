iQOOSouL reigns supreme at Android BGMS Season 3 final, bags major share of INR 1 crore prize pool – NODWIN Gaming

- Advertisement -

After three days of intense competition, the finale of Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) Season 3, India’s premier esports event culminated with iQOOSouL being crowned champions and solidifying their place at the pinnacle of the nation’s esports landscape.

Organised by NODWIN Gaming, a global new-age youth gaming, esports, and entertainment company, Android BGMS Season 3 brought together the nation’s top esports teams showcasing the best of BGMI talent in action. The finals, featuring 16 teams, took place at the Android Arena in Chhatarpur, New Delhi, from August 9 to 11.

iQOOSouL, one of the most distinguished teams in Indian esports, delivered a stellar performance across all of the 12 matches. Under the leadership of in-game leader (IGL) Mohammad Raja (Manya), and comprising Khush Singh (Jokerr), Manpreet Singh (Rony), Nakul Sharma (NakuL), and Saumay Anand (Saumay), the team began the finals with a solid start on Day 1, amassing 34 points to secure fifth place in the table. On Day 2, they added 49 points to move into second place.

In a dramatic finish to the tournament, iQOOSouL narrowly edged out Entity by just two points on the final day to capture the coveted trophy. The team recorded three Winner Winner Chicken Dinners (WWCD) and 40 points, which brought their total to 123 points, while Entity finished as runners-up with 121 points. Team Tamilas secured third place with 113 points.

Sharing his excitement after winning the tournament, Mr. Mohammad Raja aka Manya, IGL of iQOOSouL expressed, “Winning the Android BGMS Season 3 title is beyond words. I’m incredibly proud of my team for their unwavering dedication, countless hours of practice, and the strategic planning that brought us to this level. It’s the team’s love for the sport and sheer hard work that propelled us to the top spot. This victory is even more special because it’s shared with our fans. Given the intense competition we faced, this win is truly special. Team iQOOSouL is back, stronger than ever and we promise – this is just the beginning.”

With an overall prize pool of INR 1 crore, iQOOSouL walked away with a well-deserved INR 55 lakhs, while Entity secured INR 15 lakhs, and Team Tamilas earned INR 7.5 lakhs. Ankit Shukla (AKOP) of Team Orangutan was honoured with the TVS Raider Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament award as well as the Most Wicked Player award for his outstanding individual performances and claimed INR 1 lakh in prize money. Moreover, Harshit Yadav (Beast) of Global Esports was awarded the Audience Favorite Raider award for his remarkable displays.

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-founder and CEO of NODWIN Gaming.

“Congratulations to iQOOSouL for their exceptional display on the final day that earned them the prestigious trophy, and to Orangutan’s AKOP for his consistent performance and winning the TVS Raider MVP and the Most Wicked Player award. Android BGMS Season 3 has been a spectacle for viewers and a testament to the incredible growth and potential of esports in India. This year, we have witnessed some of the best talent the country has to offer, and the passion and energy brought by the players and fans alike have been nothing short of extraordinary. Our partners have also played a crucial role in elevating the tournament to new heights,” said Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-founder and CEO of NODWIN Gaming.

Spanning over 22 action-packed days, Android BGMS Season 3 once again proved to be a monumental event in the Indian esports landscape. The tournament, broadcasted on Star Sports for the third consecutive year, has been instrumental in bringing esports to the mainstream and making it accessible to millions of fans across the country.

Furthermore, with the introduction of features like Powerplay, Impact Player, and Bounty, the tournament has led the way in redefining competitive esports in India. To elevate the excitement further, NODWIN Gaming also hosted an experiential carnival on Day 3 of the finals which featured various engaging brand experience zones from Garnier Men, Android, and Red Bull, a live performance from hip-hop artist Chaar Diwaari as well as a view party of the finals.

The final day of the tournament saw a peak concurrent viewership of over 350,000 on YouTube and more than 3.8 million views across the Hindi and English streams. Additionally, the overall tournament accumulated over 4.75 million hours of watch time and an average viewership surpassing 1.8 million.

“This year’s BGMS was particularly special and innovative which offered a fresh and exciting experience for both players and fans alike. To bring the community together, we organised the Android BGMS Carnival, which became one of the highlights of the season. Through the tournament’s continued presence on Star Sports and its growing viewership, we are proud to see our IP establish new standards for both esports and youth entertainment in India,” further added Gautam Virk.

This year, NODWIN Gaming joined hands with renowned brands like Android and Garnier Men, marking their entry into the Indian esports scene. Additionally, Crunchyroll and Redbull came on board as partners, while TVS Raider and Phillips Oneblade extended their ongoing support, all contributing to the tournament’s success and enhancing the experience for fans.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 223