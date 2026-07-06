Invenia-STL Networks Appoints Col. Girish Nandan Juneja as COO to Scale Data Centre and Infrastructure Business

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Invenia-STL Networks Ltd., a leading digital infrastructure services company, announced the appointment of Col. Girish Nandan Juneja as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective July 2, 2026.

Col. Juneja will report to Chandrasekhara Battula, Interim CEO, and will lead the scaling of Invenia’s operations across connectivity, system integration, and data centre businesses.

The appointment comes as Invenia expands its portfolio of mission-critical infrastructure projects, including greenfield data centres, disaster recovery solutions, connectivity, and system integration service offerings for telcos, government, defence, and large enterprises.

Col. Juneja brings 30 years of extensive experience and joins Invenia from Freyr Energy, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. His background also includes a leadership role at Reliance Jio Infocomm and the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers, where he led large-scale infrastructure operations.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Chandrasekhara Battula, Interim CEO, Invenia-STL Networks said, “We are delighted to welcome Col. Girish Nandan Juneja to Invenia-STL Networks at a pivotal moment in our growth journey. His three-decade track record of leading complex, large-scale infrastructure operations across both corporate and military environments makes him uniquely equipped to scale our connectivity, system integration, and data centre businesses. As we continue to deliver on ambitious mandates, Girish’s operational discipline and strategic clarity will be invaluable to Invenia’s next phase of growth.”

Col. Girish Nandan Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Invenia

Col. Girish Nandan Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Invenia added, “Invenia-STL Networks is playing a defining role in building India’s digital infrastructure backbone. I look forward to working closely with Chandrasekhara and the leadership team to strengthen operational excellence and scale our capabilities across our service lines.”

Strengthening Leadership for Scale

Col Juneja’s appointment underscores Invenia’s continued investment in building a leadership team equipped to deliver reliable, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure at a time when India’s digital infrastructure sector is undergoing rapid capacity expansion.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Invenia

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