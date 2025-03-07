Introducing The Razer Viper V3 Pro Faker Edition – Celebrating The New Chapter Of The “Unkillable Demon King”

- Advertisement -

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced the launch of the Razer Viper V3 Pro Faker Edition, in celebration of the brand’s close partnership and support for Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok.

Over the past decade, Faker has achieved unparalleled success in League of Legends with five League of Legends World Championships, multiple international titles, and two Worlds Finals MVP titles. Known globally as the “Unkillable Demon King”, Faker’s incredible consistency, determination and unmatched skill has made him a legend in esports – and one of Team Razer’s most recognizable esports pro athlete.

In 2024, mid-season challenges prompted Faker to refine his approach to the game, leading to significant changes in his setup. In Faker’s search for a lighter mouse that offered maximum comfort and style, he landed on the Razer Viper V3 Pro – a lighter mouse renowned for its lightweight symmetrical design and advanced technology, and the #1 Mouse Used by Esports Pros according to Prosettings.net (as of December 2024). The switch marked a pivotal moment in Faker’s esports journey, enabling Faker to maintain peak performance while prioritizing his gameplay precision as he went on to win his fifth title at the 2024 League of Legends World Championship.

In celebration of this new chapter in Faker’s incredible esports legacy, Razer has collaborated with Faker to bring the fan favorite Unkillable Demon King-inspired design to the Razer Viper V3 Pro. Featuring a striking crimson body contrasted with sleek black buttons and Faker’s signature on the right button, the special edition mouse is a reflection of Faker’s bold and iconic presence on the esports stage.

“As some of you might be aware, I’ve made several changes ahead of the 2024 League of Legends World Championship. I’ve switched my mouse, changed my mousepad, and even adjusted my posture,” said Mr. Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok. “What I love most since transitioning to the Razer Viper V3 Pro is how comfortable it is even after using it for a long time. Since many fans are curious about the products I use, I imagine that some might want to try using the same mouse as me. This mouse is for them, and I hope that when they do, they’ll feel just as satisfied with the products.”

“We are thrilled to have been part of Faker’s incredible journey over the past decade. As the greatest esports athlete of all time, Faker embodies the dedication, skill, and passion that defines competitive gaming,” said Mr. Jeffrey Chau, Director of Global Esports, Razer. “We are committed to supporting Faker as he embarks on the next chapter of his legendary career and look forward to strengthening our long-standing partnership with him.”

The Razer Viper V3 Pro: Engineered for Unmatched Performance

The Razer Viper V3 Pro, renowned for its lightweight symmetrical design and advanced technology, serves as the foundation for the Faker Edition. It is equipped with Razer’s Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 delivering best-in-class precision at 99.8% resolution accuracy with gamers able to fine-tune control through advanced software configurations like Mouse Rotation and Dynamic Sensitivity. This gaming mouse also supports a true polling rate up to 8000 Hz through the included Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, ensuring ultra-low latency and peak performance.

Key features of the Razer Viper V3 Pro Faker Edition include:

Elite Performance: Leverages Razer’s latest technology tailored for top-tier competitive play, tested and validated by esports professionals. Advanced features like dynamic sensitivity adjustments and auto-adjusting polling rates, minimize battery consumption without compromising on up to 95 hours of play. The Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 ensure speed, improved tactility and reliability with a durable 90 million click lifecycle.

Leverages Razer’s latest technology tailored for top-tier competitive play, tested and validated by esports professionals. Advanced features like dynamic sensitivity adjustments and auto-adjusting polling rates, minimize battery consumption without compromising on up to 95 hours of play. The Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 ensure speed, improved tactility and reliability with a durable 90 million click lifecycle. Ultra-lightweight Build: Maintains the Viper V3 Pro’s critically acclaimed 54g light design, ensuring comfort and agility during extended gaming sessions.

