Introducing the Razer HyperFlux V2 Wireless Charging System – Infinite Charging, Infinite Gaming

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced the launch of Razer HyperFlux V2, an innovative charging system that offers wireless charging for Razer mice without the need for a dock or cable.

Mr. Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division

“The HyperFlux V2 is designed to answer the demands of gamers who seek both performance and convenience in their gaming experience,” said Mr. Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division. “With the ability to play and charge your gaming mouse simultaneously, this new charging system is made for uninterrupted gaming—a perfect addition to our immersive setup.

High Performance Meets Convenient Charging

With Razer HyperFlux V2, gamers can finally break free from charging downtime. By delivering continuous wireless charging directly through the mouse mat, eliminating the need for charging cables or docks entirely. This seamless high performance power delivery ensures that the mouse is always ready for action, giving gamers the freedom to focus on gameplay without compromise.

Available in two surface choices. The Hard Surface Edition offers the smoothest, quickest glides for ultra- low friction and effortless swipes, perfect for fast-paced gaming, while the Cloth Surface Edition provides more controlled, pixel-precise swipes, optimized for stopping power and consistency in aim.

Key features:

Seamless Auto-Pairing for Intelligent Connectivity : Experience intelligent wireless connectivity with seamless auto-pairing. Puck and play with no additional steps required. Pair your mouse automatically by placing it on the mat.

: Experience intelligent wireless connectivity with seamless auto-pairing. Puck and play with no additional steps required. Pair your mouse automatically by placing it on the mat. Dongle-Free Mouse and Keyboard Connectivity: The HyperSpeed Multi-Device Support connects both your mouse and keyboard to the mat.

The HyperSpeed Multi-Device Support connects both your mouse and keyboard to the mat. LED Charging Indicator for Easy Monitoring: Monitor the mouse’s battery life using the LED charging indicator, which changes color based on battery levels. Charge until the preferred level to preserve the mouse battery’s lifespan.

Monitor the mouse’s battery life using the LED charging indicator, which changes color based on battery levels. Charge until the preferred level to preserve the mouse battery’s lifespan. Anti-Slip Rubber Base for Greater Stability: A grooved rubber underside keeps the mat anchored to your desk, ensuring stability even during the most vigorous gaming sessions.

The Razer HyperFlux V2 is a testament to Razer’s commitment to innovation, offering gamers a charging solution that enhances both performance and convenience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Razer

