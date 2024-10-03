Introducing the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Razer Basilisk V3 35K – Elevating Precision and Customization

- Advertisement -

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announces two significant updates to its revered Basilisk V3 line of gaming mice – favored by gamers who prioritize customizability, immersion, and convenience.

The all-new Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, a fully customizable wireless ergonomic gaming mouse, and the Razer Basilisk V3 35K, a wired version, both feature quality of life upgrades to redefine personalization. These updated models, available in both black and white editions, also retain the 13 customizable controls, multi-zone Chroma RGB with underglow and wireless charging compatibility as well.

Upgrades include:

Razer™ Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2: First used in the mouse of champions, the Razer Viper V3 Pro, this sensor delivers unrivaled precision on any surface. Enhanced by intelligent features like Smart Tracking, the sensor automatically detects surface types to adjust the tracking algorithm accordingly, ensuring optimal performance on different materials. This feature, combined with Motion Sync, synchronizes data from input to PC for more responsive tracking. Gamers can adjust to 1-DPI precision, or port over the sensitivity settings that they are accustomed to, in just three quick steps.

Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 140 hours on Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, or up to 210 hours on Bluetooth, on a single charge, allowing for marathon-long gaming sessions without interruption.

Enjoy up to 140 hours on Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, or up to 210 hours on Bluetooth, on a single charge, allowing for marathon-long gaming sessions without interruption. Configurable Razer™ HyperScroll Tilt Wheel: Offers customizable scrolling experiences from smooth, free-spinning to tactile incremental movements. Users can also auto-switch between the two based on their scroll speed in Smart-Reel mode—now configurable on the new Synapse 4. In addition, gamers can layer on preferred scroll acceleration settings to amplify their virtual scrolling speed.

Alongside this, the new Basilisk V3 35K includes all of the core features of the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, but in a wired variant featuring the Razer Speedflex cable for minimal drag. For more information on the Razer Basilisk V3 35K, please visit Razer.com.

The introduction of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Razer Basilisk V3 35K demonstrates Razer’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology, providing gamers with precision and customization that elevate gaming experiences to the highest levels of performance and comfort.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Razer Basilisk V3 35K are now available for purchase as of October 1, 2024. You can find these products on Razer.com, at RazerStore locations, and at select retailers. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is priced at $159.99 USD / €179.99 MSRP, while the Razer Basilisk V3 35K is available for $69.99 USD / €84.99 MSRP.

