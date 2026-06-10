Introducing the new Christie XP Series LED with a 10-year warranty for mission-critical and premium visual environments

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Christie® is announcing the launch of its new Christie XP Series LED, backed by an industry-leading 10-year warranty, and engineered for environments where image accuracy and operational reliability are non-negotiable. Designed for government installations, immersive entertainment spaces, and mission-critical operations, XP Series LED helps customers deliver exceptional image quality, dependable operation, and efficient long-term ownership. Powered by Christie VividLife™, the fully integrated platform combines lifelike color reproduction, advanced grayscale performance, intelligent processing, and flexible deployment options to deliver consistently accurate, high-impact visuals.

Mr. Mike Bernhardt, director, product management, Christie

“Christie XP Series LED is designed for customers who need precise visual fidelity and reliable performance in environments where operational standards can’t be compromised,” said Mr. Mike Bernhardt, director, product management, Christie. “From control rooms to theme parks and attractions, XP Series LED delivers the image fidelity and operational confidence needed to create clear, engaging visual experiences.”

Christie XP Series LED delivers vibrant P3 color reproduction, and a 7,680 Hz high refresh rate for smooth, flicker-free visuals, helping ensure sharp imagery for both fast-moving content and prolonged viewing. Built using flip-chip technology, XP Series LED delivers strong visual performance with reduced energy consumption, lowering the total cost of ownership across the life of the installation. With Christie VividLife, the platform also supports advanced low-brightness rendering, precise grayscale control, and color and brightness uniformity across the display, helping maintain clear, consistent imagery in both brightly lit and low-light environments.

The new lineup includes a range of pixel pitches from 0.9 mm to 3.8 mm, supporting both flat and curved installations. The TAA-compliant platform gives customers the flexibility to tailor displays to a wide range of spaces and applications while meeting procurement requirements for government and other regulated environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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