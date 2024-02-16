Introducing the latest compact powerhouse, the ASUS ROG Gaming G22 Desktop

- Advertisement - -

Experience the pinnacle of gaming performance with the ASUS ROG G22, a compact powerhouse designed for e-sports enthusiasts who demand the best. Winner of prestigious accolades such as the 2023 Red Dot Product Design and Good Design Award, the G22 combines award-winning design with cutting-edge technology to deliver an unmatched gaming experience.

Uncompromising Performance in a Compact Package

Despite its ultra-compact size, the ROG G22 is equipped with the latest high-performance hardware, including the Intel Core i7-14700F processor and the GeForce RTX™ 4070​ graphics card. Stream, communicate, and record the gameplay with ease thanks to up to 32GB DDR5 RAM.

Next-Gen Connectivity

Featuring a wealth of connectivity options, including USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0a, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit LAN, the G22 offers seamless connectivity for all your gaming and multimedia needs. Moreover, the expandable memory options allow for further customization, ensuring your system runs as smoothly as possible.

Efficient Cooling and Personalized Design

The all-new ROG G22 features a custom liquid cooler for the CPU, ensuring silent and efficient cooling even under heavy loads. With vents strategically placed around the chassis and optimized airflow, the G22 maintains optimal temperatures for peak performance. Equipped with full Aura Sync RGB compatibility and a metal side panel option, the G22 allows for personalized lighting effects, tailored to suit your style and gameplay.

Complete Gaming Experience

Bundled with a wired keyboard and mouse for added convenience, the ASUS ROG G22 offers a complete gaming experience straight out of the box. The easy access design ensures one can upgrade and customize their system without the need for tools, making it the perfect choice for gaming enthusiasts who demand performance and versatility.

The latest powerhouse is available for purchase online at the ASUS e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart as well as at ASUS Exclusive and ROG Stores at a starting price of ₹ 229,990.

