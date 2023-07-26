Introducing the future of smart security, CP PLUS unveils a first-of-a-kind state-of-the-art Experience Center for surveillance technology

- Advertisement - -

CP PLUS is proud to announce the unveiling of its Next-Gen Experience Center. Designed to demonstrate breakthrough innovations, CP PLUS World promises to reshape the future of smart security by enabling the public to come explore, test, and use the most advanced security inventions first-hand.

Situated in Nehru Place, CP PLUS World is the brand’s latest groundbreaking initiative to educate the public about the advanced capabilities of pioneering surveillance systems. Since its inception 18 years ago, CP PLUS has been continuously investing efforts and resources to not just spread awareness among the public about the benefits of technology but also to train and educate the masses on how to better use and apply these advancements in their daily lives.

Leveraging the best of technology to create more value for the end-user, CP PLUS provides a sneak peek into the brand’s latest product line, while also giving live demonstrations to better understand how these technologies work. Making breakthrough solutions more accessible, the CP PLUS World Experience Center also showcases most of CP PLUS vertical solutions through different zones such as AI-powered Solutions, Intelligent Network Solutions, Smart Home Solutions, among the others.

Launched with the goal of helping the public better learn and understand modernday technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internter-of-Things, CP PLUS World offers a revolutionary experience where the users can even take training sessions by skilled professionals.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Group).

“We are excited to open our first and one-of-a-kind Experience Center in the heart of India’s tech Bazaar. CP PLUS is the most advanced such center in the whole of India, offering the widest portfolio of hi-tech solutions for first-hand learning experience. With this new store and many more to come, our goal is to provide every Indian with the best of security solutions to enhance the quality of life they enjoy”, adds Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Group).

Now with the successful launch of CP PLUS World in New Delhi, the brand is set to open 10 more of its experience centers across the country in the upcoming few months. CP PLUS World will also be holding Hands-On Training Programs for the products showcased in the store under the brand’s Training Division. Trained by skilled professionals on the various applications of leading-edge surveillance solutions, CP PLUS will be playing an integral role in shaping the workforce for the security industry.

