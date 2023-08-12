Introducing the Future of Agriculture: AI-Powered Robotic Sprayer Niqo RoboSpray

- Advertisement - -

Niqo Robotics has launched its flagship product- Niqo RoboSpray™, an AI-powered spot spray robot that can selectively spray agrochemicals only to the plant and limit chemical pollution of soil and farm ecosystems.

One of the major problems in agriculture

Seasonal spraying of agrochemicals like pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and liquid fertilizers are a critical input task in farming. Farmers depends on timely spraying for healthy outputs.

Till now, farmers had only one method to apply chemicals – blanket spraying using traditional knapsack spraying technique. This method of spraying is unscientific and sprays everywhere instead of just the problem area. Overapplication of agrochemicals drives up chemical input cost, soaks soil in unwanted chemicals, endangering the ecosystem and harming health.

Solution

Niqo RoboSpray™ is a smart robotic sprayer that can help save up to 60% on chemical costs by spraying only on select plants, and not on the soil. RoboSpray™ uses an advanced computer vision camera and artificial intelligence to precision spray chemicals directly on plant foliage. It is a highly effective way to apply chemicals exactly where it is needed, with up to 99.3% accuracy. It makes seasonal spraying easier and more efficient with steep reduction in chemical costs for farmers, safeguards soil from unwanted chemical exposure thus preserving its nutrition for future generations to grow.

About the technology

NiqoRoboSpray uses its proprietary SEE- SELECT- SPRAY model to selectively spray agrochemicals:

1. Custom agricultural camera SEEs the plant.

2. In built AI models SELECTs the plant.

3. Precision nozzles SPRAY the right dose of chemical directly on the plant.

Watch the Future in Action We invite you to immerse yourself in the video and witness the future of agriculture come to life. As you explore each scene, you’ll gain insight into how this AI-based agritech robot Niqo RoboSpray™ can make farming more safe, sustainable, and profitable.

