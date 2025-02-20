Introducing ProLab Design: A Computer Brand for the Professionals – Acro Engineering Company

- Advertisement -

ProLab Design is a brand built a community of professionals, they belong to different domains like Content Creators (Videographers, Photographers, Editors and Composers), Developers, AI & Big Data Science, Medical & Bio Science.

This brand is meant to provide the ultimate price to performance ratio for Professional Computer Hardware, like Cabinets (Mid-Tower, Full-Tower, Super-Tower, Rackmounts, Workstation Cases and more), Cooler (AIO Coolers & Air Coolers for HEDT CPUs), PSUs (ATX 3.1, PCIe 5.1 Compliant, 80+Gold or Platinum and Cybernetics Certified) and in future Professional Esports Grade Peripherals and more.

Context:

Since the starting of this millennium, when PCs became a necessity, more and more affordable brands came into the market, the high-performance PCs became a new niche; and with the rise of Esports, a good PC or gaming PC for that matter, became bragging rights for the schoolkid, leisure for the adult and a tool for a working professional.

And then the dreaded Covid-19 happened!

A new breed of content creators rose from inside the houses in self-isolation, Vlogs and Vloggers became internet sensation overnight!

Not just that, indie movie makers, musicians, and streamers, they increased the market for performance PCs almost tenfold overnight.

A new generation of Gamers and Content creators were born from the ashes of a global pandemic; but not just that, Work from Home, Online Classes became the new normal, and with developers sitting at home, they needed powerful PCs to run their office work online.

And then, one word changed everything!

As much as we despise Skynet and nurture the conspiracy theories about a hostile takeover by cyborgs, we genuinely felt powerful with a tool like ChatGPT at our disposal, and as more and more free AI tools became available abundantly, demands rose once again for ultra-high-performance PCs,

Multi Core and Multi-Threaded CPUs with NPUs (Neural Processing Units), multiple GPUs with more and more AI Tops rating became basic requirements for a developer.

And we noticed a paradigm shift, as the market requirement shifted from flashy looking gaming PCs towards PCs which were on purpose built to squeeze the last bit of performance from the hardware.

ProLab Design is built from ground up to fulfil this specific type of Hardware Requirements.

Why ProLab Design?

The national distributor for ProLab Design is Acro Engineering Company, and with distributing so many gaming brands over the year, it was an easy choice to make a new brand for the professionals, because most of the brands they have in their basket, radiate a gaming or gamer vibe & aura.

So, ‘ProLab’; this signifies Experimental, yet cutting-edge features delivered to the professional; and the ‘Design’ signified this being the community driven people’s brand developed by the community itself!

Apart from the ‘ProLab Design’ logo, we have a short logo as shown above, which signifies a number of Brand Philosophy!

The Compass like shape signifies experimentation, getting latest technological advancements in the market, and the predominant ‘A’ letter signifies “All of Us”, while the gear-like manifestation on the logo signifies, innovation and progress for a sustainable brand for consumers and professionals alike!

This logo means so much that is beyond the scope of this document, and I think consumers will be able to find out more about this if they look closely.

What are the Product Lineup and Product Philosophies of ProLab Design?

Our future plan is to expand ProLab Design into a full-blown computer accessories and peripherals brand, and with the tagline we have ‘Precision Redefined’ you’ve guessed it right, our sole focus will be on performance, without any compromise to the product quality.

And before we talk about the product line-up, let’s talk about the product philosophy that we’ll strictly follow.

Premium, International Standard quality. Market leading product features Price: Performance ratio. Prioritizing Quality and Performance. Premium after-sales service with extended warranty period compared to others. Top-notch quality control across categories. Premium material quality. Limited Number of SKUs

Now let’s talk about the product categories.

With the NVIDIA Blackwell Generation upon us, the first category we are launching now are PSUs, and not just any PSUs,

Fully Modular Design 80+ Gold Certified ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 Ready 105oC Japanese Capacitors 750-1200w Capacities.

With the ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 certified 12v 2×6 Connector, our XPower lineup of PSUs eliminates the catastrophic user errors that plagued the 40 Series Cards and early adaptors of ATX 3.0 standards.

Also, these high-quality power supplies come with 5 Years of Pick-up & Drop Warranty, that offers you complete peace of mind.

Next, we have our AI lineup of Cabinets, which range from Mid-Tower, to Full-Tower up to Super Tower; fulfilling your need for Workstations, Home/Business Servers, Multi-GPU Servers & Workstations, DIY NAS, and not to forget gaming PCs. These cabinets offer class leading features such as:

Support for HPTX/SSI-EEB/SSI-CEB/E-ATX Motherboards. Support for up to 480/360mm Radiators. Ample Bays for HDDs/SSDs/ODDs Up to 10 Expansion Slots (for Multiple GPU Support) Options for Air Cooling with optimal ventilation. High Speed front I/O with USB-C High SPCC, Solid Materials.

These features make our cabinets truly stand out among others, as they provide support for any and every hardware in market, making them ready and future proof.

Also arriving this FY, we have the category that is very much needed with the rising CPU TDPs, we are launching our AI Lineup of All-in-one Liquid coolers, and our R&D assures us, these can take on and outperform any premium liquid cooler in the market.

AIO Coolers with support for Threadripper and that sports a muted, all black look is a rarity in this market, and keeping our promise to bring products that values performance over all else, the AI360 LC will be a one-of-a-kind cooler in the market for all modern Desktop and HEDT CPUs.

What is the future Product Timeline of ProLab Design?

We are planning far ahead with this brand, as although this FY is about to end, but products will start to come into the market before the next one starts.

Here’s a glimpse of the future that we’ve planned ahead.

FY (2024-25) FY (2025-26) FY (2026-27) and beyond Mid-Tower CasesFull-Tower CasesSuper-Tower CasesXPower Series Gold LineupNon-RGB Liquid Cooler Pro Gaming PeripheralsXPower Series Platinum LineupRGB Liquid CoolerSuper-Tower CasesAIR Coolers Server Racks (1U, 2U, 4U)Interactive Touch PanelsStudio MonitorsIndustrial Grade Case FANsGaming and Pro-Grade Audio Gear

These are not something that is written in stone or something, but this is what we are planning ahead, and going forward, this timeline can (and will) change according to consumer feedback, market demand and with the arrival of newer technological advancement.

In the end, what began as a simple R&D collaboration with end-users, is day by day moulding into this behemoth that is ‘ProLab Design’; and with the nature of the products that we have, the products will be initially available via E-Commerce and with our system integrator partners across India, before they are rolled into the mass computer market.

