Introducing Galaxy Book4 Series – The Most Intelligent and Powerful Galaxy Book Yet

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the release of its most intelligent PC lineup yet: Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360. The latest series comes with a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display and a robust security system — beginning a new era of AI PCs that offers ultimate productivity, mobility and connectivity. These enhancements not only improve the device itself but also elevate the entire Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, advancing the PC category and accelerating Samsung’s vision of AI innovation — for both today and tomorrow.

Mr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics

“Samsung is committed to empowering people to experience new possibilities that enhance their everyday lives. This new paradigm can be achieved through our expansive Galaxy ecosystem and open collaboration with other industry leaders,” said Mr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Book4 series plays a key role in bringing best-in-class connectivity to our ecosystem that will broaden how people interact with their PC, phone, tablet and other devices for truly intelligent and connected experiences.”

Intelligent Productivity Leveled Up by Secure Performance

The Galaxy Book4 series is equipped with an intelligent processor for powerful performance that maximizes productivity. The latest series comes with a new Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU) into a single package. Coupled with Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration program — which includes more than 100 Independent Software Vendors (ISV), the new processor is enabling exciting new AI capabilities and helping boost productivity on the Galaxy Book4 series. Additionally, the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU takes the user experience to the next level. Creativity is supercharged with fast, generative AI-based creation tools backed by NVIDIA Studio technology — for example, you can create stunning images with simple text in seconds with RTX-optimized Stable Diffusion. Galaxy Book4 Ultra users can also be fully immersed in games with NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology that creates higher quality images for over 500 ray-traced popular games and applications.

The intelligent productivity is fully backed up by enhanced hardware performance, so the device can operate at its maximum potential. Galaxy Book4 Ultra lowers heat and fan noise with a new optimal cooling system, including an 11 percent wider vapor chamber and a dual fan with an uneven blade spacing design. You can use your device for a longer time on a single charge thanks to increased power efficiency. Galaxy Book4 Ultra users can also quickly top up an additional 55 percent battery life in just 30 minutes using 140W adaptor that is 1.4 times larger than its predecessor. Data privacy and security have become increasingly essential as devices have become more intelligent and connected, as well. That’s why Samsung is building on the legacy of security it has established through multiple Samsung Galaxy devices with Samsung Knox, enhancing security measures at the chipset level for the Galaxy Book series for the first time. All three models have a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip that secures critical system data separately, adding to existing multi-layered security efforts with Intel and Microsoft.

Stunning Display and Next-Level Connectivity To Perform Anytime, Anywhere

The Galaxy Book4 series’ upgraded display gives you a clear view, so you can stay productive while on the go. The series boasts an incredible viewing experience with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers clear contrast and vivid color, whether indoors or outdoors. Vision Booster uses an Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm to automatically enhance visibility and color reproduction in bright conditions, while anti-reflective technology reduces distracting reflections. With a touchscreen now added to all three models, the Galaxy Book4 series not only delivers a clear viewing experience but is also completely interactive — offering an optimized and familiar touch-based user interface, just like the experience on your smartphone or tablet.

While good visuals are crucial, having advanced audio is just as important for a well-rounded PC experience. AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos® deliver high octaves and rich bass for clear and crisp sound. Studio-quality dual microphones with bi-directional AI noise canceling capture your voice clearly during video calls, even in noisy outdoor environments. When paired with Galaxy Buds2 Pro, LE Audio8 — an advanced Bluetooth audio standard — enables realistic sounds with reduced latency to make experiences such as gaming more immersive. Auto Switch allows you to seamlessly connect your Buds to multiple devices — from your smartphone, tablet and watch to your TV and now PC — so you can enjoy listening to your devices without manual input. A large touchpad and a wide range of ports — including a new HDMI 2.1 port — are also designed to enhance the usability of the Galaxy Book4 series. All these features are packed in a slim and light design that opens powerful possibilities on the go.

Together with Galaxy smartphones and tablets, Galaxy Book4 series users can benefit from even further enhanced productivity and creativity. Designed to help everyone be a creator, Samsung Studio, a new video creation tool available across Samsung Galaxy devices, allows you to continue editing videos made on your phone or tablet in more detail on your PC. Photo Remaster, now available on Samsung Gallery for PC, lets you quickly correct photos and automatically erase unwanted shadows and reflections with AI-enabled optimization for a picture-perfect image. Second Screen means you can use your tablet as a monitor for your Book4 and elevate your productivity with a variety of modes such as Duplicate, Extension and now Rotation.

Availability

The Galaxy Book4 series will progressively made available in select markets, starting with Korea in January 2024. Galaxy Book4 Ultra will be available in 16-inch in Moonstone Gray, Galaxy Book4 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch with Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver color options and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 will be available in 16-inch, also in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver. The series comes in a refined and minimal finish with a wider variety of recycled materials, including plastics, glass and aluminum.

