Taiwan Excellence Brands, in Association with TIATRA, Display Cutting-Edge ICT, IoT and Smart Home Solutios at Convergence 2021

As many as 20 Taiwan Excellence (TE) companies, in association with Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), have participated in Convergence 2021 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi [March 24-26, 2021] displaying a range of award-winning, cutting-edge products such as ICT gadgets, IoT and Smart Home products at the TE pavilion which is a connecting between Taiwanese and Indian companies for exploring business opportunities. There has been a growing need for technological tools to support mobility, security, and freedom to collaborate. To this end, Taiwanese brands come forward to help plug in the gaps by offering the right solutions to allow remote working, learning as well as smart living without bottlenecks. Taiwan has been looking at increasing its footprint in India in a major way through key investments in areas such as smart solutions, hardware, software, and electronics that are driving bilateral trade between the two countries. The TAITRA offices were set up in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai to expedite trade relations between the two nations.

In an interaction with NCN, Jason Lin, Manager, TAITRA – New Delhi Office, shares the outlook of TAITRA and how they coordinate with TE companies to provide the best solutions for the Indian market and associations with the Indian companies.

What is TAITRA’s and TE’s focus for India at Convergence 2021?

The TAITRA office in New Delhi focuses on fostering business relationships between India and TAIWAN. For several years, Taiwan Excellence Pavilion has been one of the outstanding display areas at Convergence India events. We are very happy that we are here again at Convergence 2021, New Delhi.

How did the pandemic impact the operations of TAITRA & TE and what is special from TE in this event?

Last year due to COvid-19 pandemic business activity was minimal, but this year it seems things are getting back to normal and we foresee a revival in our operations. In this event, we have about 20 Taiwan Excellence exhibitors exhibiting at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. As usual, we have TE exhibitors and products from different industries and segments, including ICT, smart home, and IoT products.

What is your outlook for Taiwan and India trade relations for 2021 and beyond?

We see a lot of opportunities in the potential Indian market. If India and Taiwan work together, it will place us both in a Win-Win situation. We are extending the invitation to the vendors, partners, and other customers to visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Convergence India and explore ways for new associations. TAITRA is eager to promote stronger trade relations between India and Taiwan.

What’s new from TAITRA and TE in the context of the new normal due to pandemic?

To meet the demands of the new normal in 2020, Taiwan Excellence companies have brought in many new cutting-edge technology products that enable employees to Work From Home, which helps companies manage their workload better. TAITRA will continue to conduct (and also participate in) many more online and offline events in the coming times.