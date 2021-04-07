Syrotech Aims to be a Leading Provider in the Fiber, Networking and Security Space

Syrotech is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and provider of optical fiber, networking, and surveillance products. The company focuses on manufacturing and providing high-quality and cost-effective products to the customers that lower their operating costs. Syrotech has 500+ strong staff which is a unique combination of highly talented R&D professionals, software engineers, salesmen, and others. Syrotech has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based out of Noida (UP), India. In an interaction with NCN magazine, Mr. Pankaj Sodhi, Director Sales, Syrotech Networks Pvt Ltd, shares Syrotech’s policy, plans, and mission.

Mr. Pankaj Sodhi shares, “We are a decade old company providing end-to-end fiber, network and security solutions. We are manufacturing our products under the Make in India program driven by the vision of our Prime Minister, Modiji. Now, we diversified into the security businesses providing IP cameras, biometrics, and home automation products. In our staff of 500 staff, we have over 60 technical personnel.”

Syrotech manufactures compatible optical transceivers, GPON/EPON, networking switches, CATV equipment, FTTH passive products, testing equipment and accessories. Recently, the company started providing Smart IP CCTVs, home automation products, Biometrics and Access control devices. Additionally, Syrotech provides IoT-based solutions with advanced technologies which are engineered to help users achieve greater business value.

“Today 80% companies still use analog technology, whereas only 20% use IP technology. With 80% analog market is set to shift to IP technology in the coming times, there is a lot of opportunity in the security segment for products like IP cameras. We have dome, bullet, audio-video, video focal cameras, etc. Recently, we added many new products like home automation, door-locking products, etc to our portfolio,” adds Mr Pankaj Sodhi

Backed up by advanced technology and excellent design capabilities, Syrotech develops and produces vast quantities of fiber & surveillance products that are suitable in the new generation networks. Syrotech’s products are ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified and meet all industry MSA standards, FCC, CE, WEE and ROHS standards.

Mr Pankaj Sodhi states, “We have also added some COvid-19 products like biometric machines and Covid-19 cameras. With people started working from home (WDH) the consumption of content via Internet has considerably increased and so the demand for broadband products in the last one year. Also the Fiber-to-the-Subscriber (broadband fiber optics) market has increased nearly 5 times. This increasing trend in demand is expected to continue to offer opportunity for another 10-15 years.”

Syrotech lays special focus on design, R&D for bringing our innovative products with the latest technology. The company is flexible to meet to meet the customized requirements. Syrorotech always responds quickly to customer needs & queries and provides customized products and services. Today, Syrotech stands as a reputed brand in the IT industry, adapting to new disruptions, changing requirements and customized innovations.

“We have over 400 channel partners, over 200 direct customers and over 60 sales personnel working pan-India. Syrotech has a strong ecosystem for service & support in place. We are working with governments, ISPs and enterprise customers to provide our products and services. We welcome new partners who want to associate with us and they will get all the products related to networking, fiber and security from us—from one source. In future, we want to be one of the leading providers of fiber, networking and security products,” concludes Mr Pankaj Sodhi