“Overall the year 2020 has been a mix of challenges and opportunities for RP tech”

Incepted in 1989, RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd) is the fastest-growing ICT Distributor and B2B technology solutions provider in India, which offers products and solutions from 25+ brands to 9000+ B2B customers in 750+ towns/cities through its robust network of 50 branches and 50 service centers spread across India. RP tech’s vendor brands include AMD, APC, ASUS, Belkin, Google Chromecast, Crucial by Micron, Cambium Networks, Dell, ECS, Fitbit, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Logitech, NVIDIA, Plantronics, SanDisk, Toshiba, TP-Link and Western Digital. With its strong and robust business model and 360-degree marketing approach, RP tech India is a ‘One Stop Shop’ for all technology needs of Indian consumers. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, RP tech India, shares their company’s strategy and mission.

How you did during 2020 with COVID-19 and lockdown affecting most sectors?

A: Overall it has been a mix of challenges and opportunities. Initially, when the lockdown started everything reached a standstill. However, as things progressed and Work from Home (WFH) and later Learn from Home (LFH) became the norms, IT business, picked up and there was a gradual improvement in business. As we stand today, there is a steady demand fo ICT products due to massive adoption of WFH and LFH. In short, it was a mixed business opportunity in 2020.

What important technology trends do you foresee for 2021?

A: Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are the two fundamental technologies which are there for years. But now we see actual implementation being happening extensively across all the applications. Another technology, which is in the implementation stage, is the Internet of Things (IoT). AI, Data Science and IoT are going to be the driving factors of the technology industry in 2021-22.

What are your key priorities for 2021?

A: Strengthening our existing business, controlling and consolidating cost and seeking newer business opportunities will be our key priorities for 2021.

What innovative products and solutions can we expect from your side in 2021?

A: We are working on various cost-optimal solutions targeted at students, start-ups and small entrepreneurs. For that, we will soon launch a platform where partners can build customize solutions with economical cost and higher effectiveness. Similarly, we will also launch some IoT solutions, which target small entrepreneurs. Cost-optimization will also help them in ease of operations.