Fortune Marketing Celebrates 26 Years of Excellence as a Leading ICT Distributor in India

This is the narrative of a19-year boy, named Manoj Gupta,who started his journey working as the Regional Manager in Calcutta in 1981 and then founded Fotune Marketing Pvt Ltd in 1994, which evolved into a leading ICT distribution company that boasts Rs 600 Cr yearly turnover.

This year, Fortune Marketing celebrates 26 years of presence and excellence in the Indian ICT market as a leading distributor. The company, which started as a IT-trading company nearly two and half decades ago, has today evolved into an out-and-out distribution company for electronic security and computer hardware products with a solid pan-Indian presence and appeal.

In an interaction with NCN, Mr Manoj Gupta, Managing Director, Fortune Marketing, shares, “In 1981, when I was only 19 years old, I started working as a Regional Manager of a company in Calcutta owned by a close relative of ours. The company was basically into providing electronic components. Computers were not yet in the Indian market at that time. For me, to be a Regional Manager at a tender age of 19 was a highly responsible and challenging assignment. However, that gave me the valuable exposure and confidence I needed as a future entrepreneur. After working with the company for several years, I earnedenough experience and built confidence and it strengthened my will to start my own company. Finally, I launched my own company, Fortune Marketing, in 1994. In 1990s, the demand for PCs in the Indian market started picking up fast with most offices and businesses wanting to install computers. We at Fortune Marketingstarted providing electronics and computer components, including HDDs, motherboards, video chords, etc.”

Since mid-1990s, the story of Fortune Marketinghas been replete with many achievements and milestones, one after another. Fortune Marketing, started as small IT-trading company based out of Delhi, is today an ISO 9001:2008 company, distributing over500 products segmentsofseveral top-tier global brands. The range of products the company distributes include different security-surveillance and IT products, including IP CCTV-products, biometric products, access control, computer hardware and peripherals, data storage solutions, networking, mobile accessories, audio and multimedia products and software products.Today, Fortune marketing also has its own reputed brands Enter (for IT and mobile accessories);and Secureye, for security products,while the company continues to operate as a renowned IT Distributor.

Mr Manoj Gupta adds, “We kept on adding more products to our portfolio, including USB drives, etc to our portfolio according to the market demand. Way back in 1990s, we used to import products mostly from Taiwan and Singapore, as China was still not a leading manufacturer of IT products. In 2000, we launched our own brand Enter that provides under-one-source a wide range of computer peripherals, components, etc. In 2005, we launched Raidstoreproviding high-end yet affordable and flexible storage-options for varied IT-requirements. Since the beginning or our company in 1994, we always followed holistic business ethics, transparency and honesty and won the confidence of the clients, vendors and other partners.”

Fortune Marketing had won Seagate’s ‘Rookie of the Year award’ in the 1st year of the distributiontie-up. After initially sharing the distributorship of Norton products, driven by their result-centric efforts, Fortune Marketing had acquired exclusive national distribution-rights from Symantec, a renowned global brand.

Talking about a critical achievement and milestone in the journey of Fortune Marketing,Mr Manoj Gupta shares, “To remember, there is a time that gave me a feeling of achievement and satisfaction. When our company was still in the formative years in 1990s, we got an order from a reputed company for memory extension cards for PCs. At that time, in 1990s, our company was still in the formative stages and we did not have enough money to make big investments. The order we got needed an investment of Rs 3 lakhs, which was beyond our limits at that time. But I know all the good sources and vendors from where I could get the raw materials and components needed for the order. All I had to do was to convince the customer to provide to pay the money in advance. After a long persuasion, the client was convinced, and agreed to give me 100% of the amount in advance. Then we worked diligently over that order, procured all the components and raw materials and gave the customer finished products in time and with the required quality. The customer was impressed and delighted. From then onwards, our reputation in the market, as much as our confidence in ourselves, got grew steadily. From that time onwards, we never looked back and our business improved by leaps and bounds. Now, people in the market are sure that we deliver what we promise and customers get what they expect from us at the right quality and in time.”

Over time, Fortune Marketing secured countrywide distributorship of many distinguished brands such as,Creative, Zoook, Tenda, HP/ PNY Flash Drive& Micro SD Cards, MacAfee , Targus etc. .Today, Fortune Marketing has 22 branches coveringthe pan-India market and every single branch is adequately primed and staffed to execute pre-sales, sales and post-sales support. A regular availability of different products,swift operations and logistics and proficient back-end work-force support are part of work-culture at every branch. Engineers and technicians are always ready to provide services to the customers and channel-partners with the brand-aligned quality of service.

Mr Manoj Gupta adds, “In the coming years, we want to focus more on Make in India. We already have our manufacturing unit in Delhi, where currently we are manufacturing Hp brand Pen drives power banks, mobile chargers, ,RFID & smart cards ,security & surveillance products. The right mindset and confidence are the factors behind our success. We also maintain very good pre-sales and after-sales service. Another factor behind our success is I have very supportive and excellent office teams. Today, looking back at the last 26 years, we are proud of our achievements and the way we evolved into one of the reputed and fast growing distributors in India with branch offices spread across India. Soon we want to expand our manufacturing portfolio by adding more products to our manufacturing lines. We want to become a true Made in India brand.”

Today, Fortune Marketing distributes products to many leadingSystem Integrators (SIs), resellers, LFRs and OEMs with clearly defined business-relations and trade-ethics.The company has established itself as a trusted supplier and Value-added Distributor of electronic security and computer hardware products. Registering a phenomenal growth during the decade 2010-2020, the company’s current turnover has reached a staggering figure of Rs 550Cr.Fortune marketing greatly values its reputation as a distribution company and distributes products of great quality andservices of the highest order.