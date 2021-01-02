Dell Strives to Provide Best-in-Class Data Protection and Management Solutions to Meet the Rising Needs of the Customers

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. In an interaction with NCN, Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies – India, their company’s plans and vision for the Indian market.

What is the progress with Digital Transformation in India so far?

This year, market dynamics have changed manifold, and businesses across different sizes have accelerated their digital transformation journey, to steer through the new normal. They have realized that the only constant factor for their brand development is ‘Technology Innovation.’ As per the recently launched Dell Technologies’ Digital Transformation Index 2020 study, more than 94% of the businesses in India have fast-tracked at least some digital transformation programs in 2020 while about 68% of Indian businesses said that they have accelerated all or most of their digital transformation programs. Moreover, with organizations adopting a remote working model, the need for digital transformation has become a necessity rather than an option. It is encouraging to see that businesses are rising up to the occasion, but unfortunately, there are certain challenges that organizations are facing while fast-tracking the adoption. Hence, businesses are fast-tracking their digital transformation by building cybersecurity defenses, transforming services and consumption models, rolling out broader remote working capabilities, etc.

What are the challenges in the current data protection landscape?

The current times have pushed organizations to transform their business models overnight to a Work From Home (WFH) model that has affected the business continuity of many. Unknowingly, as they made the shift to this new model of working, they exposed their mission-critical data to a swarm of cybercriminals. This was mainly due to the lack of knowledge, un-preparedness, and unavailability of proper data protection solutions at the time. Another threat that is being witnessed is the manipulation of VPNs. Those applications which are becoming a critical element of IT infrastructure face many VPN vulnerabilities that need internal understanding and internalizing rather than blind faith. Therefore, businesses need to make sure that they are able to manage all locations from which their data is coming in without a security glitch. We at Dell Technologies understand these rising needs of our customers and ensure that we provide best-in-class data protection and management solutions across our portfolios, even when employees are working remotely.

What are the barriers to digital transformation in the present scenario and how can individuals and organizations deal with them?

The current scenario has catalyzed the rate of digital transformation across the globe, however, continuous digital transformation isn’t an easy task. It isn’t surprising to note that data privacy and cybersecurity concerns were the number one barrier to transformation. 47% of Indian organizations surveyed, were of the opinion that data privacy and cybersecurity are the major barriers in their digital transformation. This was followed by businesses’ lack of capability to extract valuable insights from data (38%). Moreover, 36% believed that a lack of economic growth acted as another barrier to their transformation. Hence, to overcome the hurdles of data security, organizations should look for the deployment of applications/solutions that are not only cost-effective but even help customers protect and recover data. These solutions should have the ability to secure traditional and modern applications across core data centers, edge locations, and public clouds. They should also be able to provide faster backups and restore, allowing DBAs to quickly and easily recover the critical data. Innovation is the need of the hour and we understand the challenges that organizations face while protecting and managing their data being stored in diverse environments which is why we are continuously working towards innovating our solutions and products for the needs of our customers.

How is Dell Technologies helping their clients in their digital transformation journey?

We, at Dell Technologies, have always been at the forefront of bringing innovative products and solutions to help our customers through any situation that they might find themselves in. Currently, organizations as well as customers are looking at data protection in a way like never before. Keeping the current data protection landscape in mind, we recently launched Dell EMC PowerProtect DP series integrated appliances and PowerProtect Data Manager software advancements. These new advancements will help customers better protect, manage, and recover their data from traditional and modern applications across various locations. Apart from this, we also launched PowerProtect Cyber Recovery, an on-premises turnkey solution to enhance cyber resiliency in the financial sector.

What future trends can we expect in the digital transformation landscape?

The unprecedented times have made organizations realize that digital transformation led by technology innovation is the way forward, and the accelerated response to the pandemic has illustrated that businesses can be nimble and have the potential to transform quickly. Thus, moving forward with the current strategy, a few trends that we can expect sprouting up are increased investments in hybrid cloud operating models, edge to gain more prominence, and new-age technologies like AI to reimagine the division of labor between humans and machines. Amid the current situation, cloud computing will become a new way of doing business and will provide a different experience to the customers. At the same time, with the hybrid working models and the sheer amount of data being generated across different industries, data will need to be analyzed real-time at the edge. Along with these, reliability on new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence will also increase to nurture the relationship between humans and machines, as the collaboration will reach newer dimensions in the coming year. Times have been challenging for organizations across industries and it is critical to remain optimistic. We should navigate forward with viewing technology as a baton of change that will not only help businesses grow and develop but also lead all of us to transformative future outcomes.