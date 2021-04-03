Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers Offer the Compute Power Required for Critical Workloads and Applications

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and aims at delivering the best in class solutions to help our customers to excel in their digital transformation journey. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. Mr. Manish Gupta, Sr Director and GM, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, in an interaction with NCN shares their business policy, objectives in the server solutions space in the Indian market.

Tell us about the new enhanced offerings of Dell Technologies’ PowerEdge portfolio?

Today the data being generated has increased manifold due to the adoption of newage technologies and increased pace of digital transformation. Harnessing intelligence from this data is of primary importance for any organization. Hence, keeping these evolving needs of our customers in mind, we recently introduced the next generation Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to enable them to seamlessly navigate this data era and be prepared for the unexpected.

With this new offering, Dell Technologies is charting the path for an autonomous infrastructure powered by AI and Edge Computing, to offer greater IT efficiency to organizations – making it easier for them to address today’s advanced IT demands. This next-gen solution suite allows the customers to bring computing power closer to their data, for fast-paced processing and deeper analysis. Our core objective here is to support our customers in their digital transformation journeys through advanced and innovative offerings, helping them become future-ready.

What are the benefits associated with the next-gen PowerEdge server?

Currently, most businesses are focusing on rapid IT transformation, in order to be a digital powerhouse. Organizations have understood that they need to enhance their digital capabilities to the fullest, because the landscape in which they are operating isn’t the same any more. As an organization, we have always kept customer demands at the forefront of our strategies, and the next-gen Dell EMC PowerEdge portfolio, is the testimony of the same.



The new portfolio of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, equipped with new-age solutions, optimizes the latest processor technologies, offering the compute power required for critical workloads and applications. The full portfolio of new servers features PCIe Gen 4.0, doubling the throughput performance over past generation servers. This coupled with PowerEdge’s autonomous intelligence, makes this the most AI-enabled PowerEdge portfolio to date, enabling organizations to anticipate and more quickly respond to customers’ needs. The all-new servers will also enable accelerated performance which will allow customers to efficiently manage their IT infrastructure and demanding workloads and will provide them with cyber-resilient security for mapping multiple transaction points.

What are the USPs of the next-gen PowerEdge server?

This new portfolio is designed to draw the path toward an autonomous infrastructure and offer greater IT efficiency to businesses. These servers empower systems to work together as well as independently so that businesses can build connected experiences across the organization. The solutions are loaded with industry-first innovative technologies which help businesses to innovate, adapt and grow. Some of its USPs are:

Adaptive Compute : Customers can address evolving compute demand with a platform engineered to optimize the latest technology advances across processor, memory, networking and storage to deliver predictable and profitable outcomes.

Autonomous Compute Infrastructure: Customers can rapidly respond to business opportunities with intelligent systems that work together and independently, delivering to the parameters they set, enabling rapid digital transformation and maximizing productivity.

Proactive Resilience: Businesses can embed trust into their digital transformation journey with infrastructure designed for secure interactions and the capability to anticipate potential threats. The security offerings are holistic in nature and cover the IT architect from the edge to core to cloud.

Q What are the key trends in server segment?

Some of the key server trends that have the potential to change the technology landscape are:



Workload Centricity – We have been witnessing disruption across the technology landscape and can expect the role of IT to become more dynamic in nature, to support and create new business models. To achieve these goals, organizations will soon deploy new-age workloads at an ever-increasing pace, making it critical for them to adopt work-load-centric server architectures, to extract maximum value.

Adoption of accelerators – As we have entered a new decade, businesses would be relying heavily on data-driven insights to help them meet the ever-growing demands of the customers. For the same, we will see organizations deploying more server architectures, equipped with in-built accelerators, that bring compute closer to data and have the ability to analyze large quantum of data in real-time.

Edge Computing – Edge computing has the power to bring computing close to the source of data which can reduce latency and bandwidth use. As the demand for edge computing increases, the demand for new server architectures will also increase which will be critical to providing the required performance and resiliency.

Q What role Dell Technologies plays in the server industry around the world?

There is no doubt that the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation around the globe, giving rise to the data being generated. And this has happened much quickly than anticipated due to the unprecedented situation and the growing need for future-ready IT infrastructures. With the increased focus on digital technologies to perform day to day tasks, the pressure on servers to handle the influx of data rose at an exponential rate. Those organizations which had a proper server architecture to handle this influx were able to sail smoothly through such difficulties.

We, at Dell Technologies, have always been keen on server innovations that help our customers meet the changing demand of businesses and the workplaces of the future. As a matter of fact, we have already brought in the concept of having automation into our server infrastructures, allowing self-healing by leveraging technologies like AI and ML, fairly early which helped our customers tide through any barriers. Our server solutions help businesses meet the challenges of digital transformation with a secure infrastructure that supports a full range of modern workloads and objectives. Paired with new-age technologies, they deliver the productivity and performance organizations need to power innovation. As one of the leaders in the IT solutions space, we take challenges and roadblocks as a way for us to demonstrate our capabilities to our customers and prepare them for the future.