International Women’s Day 2026 – Women Leaders Share Insights on Innovation, Inclusion, and Leadership

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, NCN brings together inspiring voices of women leaders from technology and industry. Reflecting on the theme “Give To Gain,” they share insights on leadership, inclusion, mentorship, and innovation, highlighting how empowering women and fostering inclusive workplaces drives stronger organizations and sustainable industry growth.

Ms. Roshana Atmaram, Sr. Director – FW Engineering at WD (formerly Western Digital)

“Innovation thrives when diverse talent comes together, takes ownership, and is empowered to push the boundaries of what’s possible. In core engineering domains like firmware and storage, women engineers play a critical role in solving complex, system-level challenges that power AI and platforms at scale. My focus has been on building a strong centre of competence in India, where engineering excellence, mentorship, and original thinking come together, so our women engineers are not just participating, but helping to shape global technology roadmaps and contributing to core intellectual property with confidence and impact. This is also why this year’s “give to gain” motto deeply resonates with me. At WD, we are fostering a culture where we strive to give opportunity, mentorship, and trust to gain innovation, leadership and transformation.”

Ms. Pallavi Katiyar, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Tech Mahindra

“This year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Give to Gain,’ highlights the importance of sharing knowledge, opportunities, and leadership to drive innovation in the digital economy. At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to creating inclusive technology ecosystems by supporting women’s advancement across AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity. Through digital upskilling, mentorship, and leadership development initiatives, we enable more women to take active roles in shaping innovation-led growth. By empowering diverse talent, organizations not only improve representation but also strengthen problem-solving, enhance customer outcomes, and build resilient, future-ready digital enterprises.”

Ms. Virginia Galarón, Customer Advocate Director at New Relic

“International Women’s Day is a strong reminder that progress in India’s technology landscape is built on mutual support and shared investment in one another’s success. Women now constitute 43% of STEM graduates in India, one of the highest in the world. Yet, there’s the potential is lost in the transition to the workforce, where women’s representation in executive roles falls to 4-8%.

The ‘give to gain’ mindset is essential to plugging this gap. When we invest in one another through time, mentorship, advocacy, education or simply visibility, we create more opportunity for everyone. When women thrive, industries grow stronger, innovation accelerates and communities become more resilient.

In technology, one of the most powerful ways we can give is through impact. The work we do must solve real problems for customers, teams and the broader industry. In my day-to-day work, I see firsthand how careers flourish when professionals shift from completing tasks to creating sustained value. When we give our curiosity, our attention, and our commitment to understanding why the work matters, we build the route that allows women to move from entry-level roles to the C-suite, where they currently hold only 14% of positions. That mindset not only strengthens organisations, it creates pathways for others to follow.

For women in tech, clarity of purpose is a gift you can give yourself. Every project has an intended outcome. Understanding that outcome early allows you to prioritise effectively, influence decisions, and deliver results that truly matter. When you anchor your work in purpose, you build confidence and credibility that compound over time.

Your voice is also a contribution. There will be moments when you are the only woman in the room. That can feel daunting, but it is also powerful. Being the only one means you bring a perspective that is not yet represented. Diverse thinking is essential to solving complex challenges, and your insight may be the catalyst that changes the direction of a conversation or a strategy. By speaking up, you are not just advancing your own career. You are expanding what leadership looks like for others.

IWD is ultimately an opportunity for us to recognise that advancement is collective. When we advocate and create space for others, we strengthen the entire ecosystem. When we choose to keep learning, have the confidence to speak up and take the time to build trust, we open doors not only for ourselves but for others as well.”

Ms. Aparna Balasubramanian, Senior Director of Software Engineering at GoTo

“As technology evolves, the AI-first era redefines how industries operate, compete, and grow. No longer confined to IT, AI now shapes strategy and resilience across the business ecosystem. Yet acceleration must be matched with intention; progress without strong security commitments and accountability for our shared resources is not transformation—it is risk.

At GoTo, we are building an inclusive environment where empathetic leadership and diverse perspectives drive the next wave of enterprise solutions. True innovation demands more than technical depth; it requires a culture where talent, stewardship, and collaboration create meaningful impact. It is about influence—ensuring diverse thinkers are architecting scalable systems, advancing AI-led automation, and strengthening cybersecurity.

This International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to keeping talent at the centre of progress—because the future we engineer will be defined not only by models, but by the values and inclusive leadership behind them.”

Ms. Manisha Dubey, Head of IDEMIA India Foundation and VP – Marketing Communications & Brand at IDEMIA

“International Women’s Day is a reminder that empowering women with the right skills and opportunities can transform communities and economies. At IDEMIA India Foundation, we are committed to advancing digital inclusion by equipping women with future-ready skills in technology and innovation. Our initiatives focus on access to learning, mentorship, and meaningful career pathways, especially for those from underserved backgrounds. When women are empowered to participate fully in the digital economy, they not only build stronger futures for themselves but also drive sustainable progress for society. Investing in women’s potential is investing in a more inclusive and resilient tomorrow.”

Ms. Anjali Sharma, Vice President HR and Global Head of Learning & Development, Fulcrum Digital

“International Women’s Day 2026 reminds us that progress is a collective journey, built on the contributions we choose to make. The theme ‘Give To Gain’ highlights a powerful truth: when organizations invest in mentorship, inclusive leadership, access to learning, and equitable growth pathways for women, the returns are immense, including increased innovation, resilience, and business performance.

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, opportunity stands as the true differentiator. As we enter the era of Artificial Intelligence, our commitment must include intentionally upskilling women to lead and master these emerging technologies.

At Fulcrum Digital, we embrace inclusion as a business accelerator, not just a compliance necessity. Our focus on continuous learning and leadership development ensures that women not only participate in transformation but lead it across global markets. When women are empowered to contribute fully, organizations gain invaluable perspectives, heightened agility, and sustainable growth.”

Ms. Manjula Girish, Business Head – ODM: Components and Power Electronics, Delta Electronics India

“Something exciting is happening on the factory floors of India. More women are stepping in, stepping up, and setting the pace. They are not just filling positions — they are redefining what manufacturing excellence looks like. Because when we empower women at work and give them opportunity, we gain in progress through diverse leadership.

The industry is stronger for it, and it will only get stronger as more women take their place at every level. This Women’s Day, let us not just acknowledge that progress — let us accelerate it. The next generation of manufacturing leaders is already here, and they are ready to embrace the future.”

Ms. Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Routematic

“Gender equality is no longer an emblematic dialogue; it is a strategic industry priority. Genuine progress is reflected in who gets hired, who advances into leadership, and who feels supported enough to build long-term careers. Inclusion cannot rely on intent alone; it must be embedded into systems, infrastructure, and everyday decision-making.

At Routematic, we recognise that safe and reliable mobility is a critical enabler of workforce participation, particularly for women. When organisations invest in equitable hiring, leadership pathways, and safety-first, technology-driven transport solutions, they remove structural barriers that often go unnoticed. Equality must be experienced in daily operations — not discussed once a year. The goal is simple: create workplaces where opportunity is determined by capability, and growth is accessible to all.”

Ms. Bhagwati Chhabbarwal Shetty, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Comviva

“Enduring progress comes from investing in others. When organisations create space for mentorship, support women returning to workforce, sponsor emerging leaders, and build a strong sense of belonging, the benefits extend beyond individual careers. Shared opportunity builds stronger capability across teams. Inclusion improves when collaboration is rewarded and people feel safe to speak up. At Comviva, we focus on practical actions that help women grow into leadership: through merit-led opportunities, continuous learning, and visibility on high-impact work. This reflects our EVP: Rise at global scale, Reinvent your growth, and Outshine with impactful work. When more women rise, the organisation rises with them.”

Ms. Shilpa Dua, CHRO, NIIT Limited

“On International Women’s Day (IWD), we celebrate the women who are shaping the future through talent, skills, and leadership. Empowering women with opportunities to learn, grow, and lead is not just the right thing to do—it is essential for building stronger organizations and societies.

This year’s IWD theme of ‘Give to gain’ echoes that progress isn’t accidental- it is intentional. In an AI-dominated era, we have a unique opportunity to not just empower women but enable our society & communities to prosper.

At NIIT, we remain committed to building an inclusive workplace through diversity-focused hiring practices, leadership development initiatives, and continuous efforts to ensure women have equal opportunities to rise and lead. When we support and recognize women, we create a better world for everyone. The choices we make today can shape a more equal and successful future for all.

Happy Women’s Day to the leaders and changemakers of today and tomorrow.”

Ms. Simmi Dhamija, Chief Operating Officer, AIONOS

“Companies with gender-diverse leadership are significantly more likely to outperform financially, yet women remain underrepresented in executive roles. The real question for businesses today is simple: how much potential are we leaving untapped by not bringing more women into leadership? As we enter the AI era, innovation will not come from algorithms alone. It will come from the diversity of human perspectives shaping them.”

Ms. Suvarna Nikam, Global HR Head, Visionet Systems

“Organizations that truly succeed in advancing women do not rely on policy alone—they build cultures of collaboration, generosity, and shared learning. For women, especially at junior and mid-career levels, access to experience, mentorship, and visible role models often makes the difference between staying the course and quietly stepping away.

Many women enter the workforce with strong capability and ambition. Yet over time, systemic challenges begin to compound. Tough customer environments, unclear expectations, constant ambiguity, and the pressure to balance work with caregiving or motherhood often cause mid-to-senior-career women to pause, step back, or exit altogether. Breaking this cycle requires more than individual resilience from women—it requires an intentional relook at organizational design and how leaders share knowledge and opportunity.

At Visionet, the Elevate – Leadership Masterclass is a strong example of this philosophy in practice. Through Elevate, Visionet invites guest speakers from industry, customers, and leaders from their partnership ecosystem to share their leadership journeys—openly discussing real challenges, career pivots, failures, and lessons learned. Another impactful platform is “In Conversation with Leadership”, where Visionet’s internal leaders share their own stories—how they handled difficult customers, made hard trade-offs, recovered from setbacks, and balanced growth with personal responsibilities. These conversations create a safe, relatable context that allows women to see leadership as attainable, not abstract.

Also, male allyship ensures that women who bring balance, empathy, and innovation are not overlooked simply because they are quieter or less self-promoting.

A give-to-gain culture recognizes that when leaders share knowledge, time, and opportunity, the entire organization benefits. Women who are supported stay longer, lead stronger, and become role models. When organizations invest in collaborative ecosystems grounded in generosity, they help build the future of leadership.”

Ms. Deepali Kelkar, Co-Founder & COO, Secutech Automation

“In sectors such as industrial automation, cybersecurity, etc., women have historically been underrepresented. This was not due to capability issues, but because of varying perceptions around the capability required for the role, along with a lack of access.

When we started Secutech over two decades ago, this industry was seen as high-stress, site-driven, and largely male-dominated. Today, technology is changing that narrative. Automation, AI, and intelligent systems are removing traditional barriers and creating space for diverse talent to lead mission-critical environments.

However, representation alone is not enough. The real shift must happen at the mid-career and leadership levels, where many women exit the pipeline. Organisations must move beyond symbolic inclusion and build structures that enable mentorship, continuous skilling, and confidence in high-impact roles. In fast-evolving sectors like ours, learning cannot pause, and neither should opportunity.

The future of smart infrastructure and cyber-secure environments demands collaborative thinking, empathy, and ethical leadership. International Women’s Day is a reminder that progress is not about participation alone; it is about ensuring women shape the systems that power our cities, industries, and institutions.”

Ms. Veronika Folkova is the Senior Director, People Business Partner at Confluent

“This year’s theme #GiveToGain feels especially relevant in today’s workplace. For me, giving is not symbolic, it is structural. When workplace actively involves women, create equitable opportunities, and invest time in mentorship, the outcome is not just inclusion, it is stronger business performance as well. I feel, diverse leadership drives better decisions, deeper innovation, and greater resilience. Yet representation does not improve by intention alone; it improves when those in positions of influence consciously give access, visibility, and advocacy. Organisations that embed this mindset don’t just advance women; they build cultures of trust and sustained growth. Real progress begins when giving becomes leadership behaviour, not just Women’s Day messaging.”

Ms. Jo Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Wysa (a portfolio company of W Health Ventures)

“Staying user-focused sounds like something we would all do as founders but it is surprisingly easy to forget your users, and focus instead on your funders, especially when your users are not directly giving you revenue. There is a reason why quality of design and innovation in B2C, B2B/B2G spaces differ so much. However, the best differentiation and the best likelihood of staying relevant and excellent in this post-AI world is if you are constantly iterating with a user lens. It is becoming easier and easier to build what they need, but also easier to just reaffirm the errors you are making and your own blind spots. Stay humble, keep going back to the user, name every project around the purpose and user, not the client or the funder. That is how you give to gain.”

Ms. Ashwini Patil, EVP – Head of Product Design, Lentra

“On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate the women whose ideas, leadership, and resilience help shape our organization every day. In an industry driven by innovation, diverse perspectives are essential to building meaningful and inclusive solutions. We remain committed to fostering a workplace where every voice is valued and everyone has the opportunity to grow and lead. Together, we continue to build a more inclusive future for our teams, our industry, and the communities we serve.”

Dr. Revathi Mannepalli, Joint Wireless Advisor, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India

“On this International Women’s Day 2026, let us reaffirm that connectivity is more than technology—it is empowerment. When we bridge the digital divide, we unlock the limitless potential of women to lead, innovate, and transform societies. A truly connected nation is one where every woman has equal access to networks of knowledge, opportunity, and progress.”

Ms. Vasudha Madhavan, Founder & CEO, Ostara Advisors

“International Women’s Day is a moment to spotlight the growing role of women entrepreneurs and investors who are redefining the future of climate finance and clean energy. Across markets, more women are building ventures, mobilizing capital, and driving solutions that support a low-carbon and more resilient economy. The climate transition needs diverse leadership, and there is immense scope for women to shape how capital, technology, and policy come together to build the next generation of sustainable businesses. I strongly encourage more women to explore opportunities in climate tech and climate-focused sectors, where their ideas and leadership can make a real difference. Creating stronger support systems, access to funding, and leadership opportunities will help more women step forward and scale impactful climate solutions worldwide.”

Prof. Lolita Dutta, Dean, School of Communication and Visual Arts, World University of Design

“Every woman’s creative journey adds colour, vision and meaning to our world. Visual art and design are powerful ways to express identity, challenge assumptions and build connections that enrich culture and community. May every woman continue to bring her bold ideas to life, shape narratives with confidence, and inspire others through courage, insight and empathy. In celebrating creativity we celebrate the strength, resilience and infinite potential of women everywhere.”

Dr. Parul Purohit Vats, Dean, School of Performing Arts, World University of Design

“On Women’s Day, we celebrate the elegance, courage and creativity within every woman. Through the performing arts, we discover our voice, express our truth and honour our heritage. Let every woman continue to rise with confidence, inspire others with her vision and shape her own destiny with passion and unwavering belief in her potential. May art and resilience illuminate our paths and remind us that our stories matter.”

Ms. Anita Gurnani, Founder – ArtAware & Titliya

“True empowerment begins when people are seen, heard, and valued. A little girl carries an entire future within herself. My experience at Titliyan, has shown me that when a young girl is educated and emotionally supported, she feels seen. She begins to believe in her own voice and that is just the beginning of a strong foundation we build for our women. To me, women are living works of art. They are powerful in spirit, gentle in strength and transformative in their presence.

Through art, film, and education, we have the power to amplify their voices, and create meaningful change. In the spirit of this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Give to Gain, I believe that when nurtured with dignity and opportunity, women don’t just shine, they inspire the world around them. As India grows into a stronger economy in an AI-led future, it is important to ensure that women and young students are equipped with the knowledge, confidence, and skills to participate and lead. This way, society as a whole gains in strength, innovation, and progress.”

