International Women’s Day 2025 – Breaking Barriers & Leading Change in Technology, Business, and Innovation

As the world marks International Women’s Day on March 8, industry leaders come together to celebrate the achievements of women and emphasize the need for inclusivity, leadership, and empowerment. From technology and AI to business and workforce development, these inspiring voices highlight the role of women in shaping the future.

Ms. Priya Krishnamurthy, Director – Commercial Sales, Acer India

“Women have been pivotal in shaping innovation and progress across industries. This International Women’s Day, under the theme ‘Accelerate Action,’ we recognize that advancing gender equality is not just a necessity but a catalyst for transformation. At Acer, we are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where women in technology and leadership have the opportunities to grow, lead, and shape the future. To truly build an equitable tech industry, we must inspire young girls to explore STEM, support women already in the field, and create pathways for leadership. It requires action, mentorship, and a collective commitment from organizations, leaders, and communities. When women are empowered, we don’t just bridge gaps—we ignite innovation, accelerate economic growth, and create a future that benefits everyone. Let’s break barriers, challenge biases, and build an industry where every woman and girl has the chance to thrive.”

Ms. Vasanthi Ramesh, Managing Director, NetApp India

“We recognise that diversity isn’t just a metric — it drives innovation. Women currently hold 10.4% of leadership positions in Fortune 500 companies, this presents tremendous opportunities for more women to break the glass ceiling and make an impact. A three-pronged approach can pave the way for future leadership: proactive networking to build meaningful relationships, clear and confident communication to amplify our voices, and a strong mentorship culture to support one another.

At NetApp, we are committed to nurturing an inclusive ecosystem where women thrive as innovators and decision-makers. Our Women in Technology (WIT) group, one of our largest employee resource groups, champions mentorship, networking, and professional growth, ensuring women have access to the opportunities they deserve. With AI and intelligent data infrastructure reshaping the industry, it brings an incredible opportunity for women in tech. Progress isn’t just about representation, it’s about empowerment. As leaders, we must ensure equal access to skills, invest in growth, and foster an inclusive culture. When we step out of our comfort zones and uplift one another, we don’t just change the industry—we redefine it.”

Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head – Strategic Alliances and Brand, IceWarp

“International Women’s Day is not just a celebration of women’s achievements but also a call to action for a more equitable and inclusive world. Women today are driving change across industries, leading with resilience, innovation, and determination. Yet, true progress lies in creating an environment where opportunities are not defined by gender but by talent, ambition, and capability.

Empowerment goes beyond recognition—it is about fostering a culture where women are encouraged to take leadership roles, their voices are valued, and their contributions shape the future. Organizations must continue to break barriers, promote diversity, and invest in the growth of women professionals. When we uplift women, we uplift communities, businesses, and economies.



As we celebrate this day, let’s collectively work towards a world where equality is not an aspiration but a reality. Let’s inspire the next generation of women to dream big, lead fearlessly, and redefine success on their own terms.”

Ms. Anjali Sharma, Director, Global Head of L&D, Fulcrum Digital

“The digital revolution isn’t just about technology—it’s about people. Women must not only participate but lead in shaping its course. At Fulcrum Digital, we believe learning & development is key to ensuring women are equipped for today’s digital demands and tomorrow’s innovations.

With India leading in AI skill penetration among women—at 1.7 times the global average—we are witnessing a powerful shift. Yet, the real challenge lies in translating these skills into greater influence, as women continue to break technological barriers but remain underrepresented in leadership. Today, AI is no longer just a tool; it is enabling Unified Intelligence—where human potential and machine capabilities work together to create lasting impact. As Unified Intelligence moves toward Human Intelligence Amplification, AI is helping women break barriers, access new opportunities, and drive meaningful change—without replacing their expertise, creativity, or leadership.

This Women’s Day, let’s focus on accelerating this transformation by making learning more adaptive and accessible. With the right opportunities and support, more women can step into leadership roles and shape the future of technology.”

Ms. Lakshmi Mittra, SVP and Head, Clover Academy

“A career in technology has been both fulfilling and transformative for me. I’ve always been fascinated by how dynamic the tech industry is—it constantly evolves, creating endless opportunities to learn and grow. This year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ is a powerful reminder that progress happens when we step forward with confidence and purpose. To young women aspiring to build a career in STEM—do not be intimidated. The path ahead may have its challenges, but many women before you have walked it and paved the way. Keep learning, keep exploring, and remember—you belong here.”

Ms. Vandana Singal, Pre-sales Head – PDES, Happiest Minds Technologies

“International Women’s Day 2025 is an inspiring reminder of the amazing advancements women are creating in the technology landscape. Leadership by them isn’t about taking seats of power; it’s about promoting cooperation, driving humane innovation, and advocating for inclusion. The innovations led under women leaders propel the creation of revolutionary technologies, and their courage is inspiring the next generations of woman technologists. Let us help them to further build a fairer and technology-driven world through mentorship, resource access, and spaces in which they will be heard.”

Ms. Deepti C Moolya, Associate Director People Practice & D&I Lead, Happiest Minds Technologies

“As we mark International Women’s Day 2025, we need to go beyond gestures of acknowledgment and adopt a long-term commitment to equal opportunities. This involves a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond equal hiring practices and open promotion channels to include strong mentorship initiatives that develop talent and mentor women through their careers. We need to break down systemic barriers that block progress, and proactively foster a culture where every woman, no matter her background, feels empowered to achieve her full potential. Knowing that diverse viewpoints drive innovation, we know that our shared success is inextricably tied to the empowerment of women leaders and innovators across our organization.”

Ms. Neha Sampat, Founder & CEO at Contentstack

“Technology has the power to level the playing field, and women are already leading its transformation across industries. To sustain this progress, businesses must go beyond symbolic representation and ensure that women have real influence in leadership, decision-making, and innovation. Diversity is not just about hiring—it is about creating environments where different perspectives shape the future of technology in meaningful ways. In an era of rapid change, the organisations that thrive will be those that recognise inclusion not as a concession, but as a strategic advantage that drives better outcomes for everyone.”

Ms. Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO at HerKey

“Women in India are not just breaking ceilings; they are redefining the very structures that once held them back. The future of work is inclusive, and it is time for organisations to actively champion women’s leadership, not just as a goal but as a necessity for business success. By fostering a culture of mentorship, flexibility, and equal opportunities, we can unlock the immense potential of women in the workforce and drive meaningful progress for the economy. True empowerment comes when women are supported at every stage of their career journey, from entry to leadership, creating a cycle of growth that benefits all.”

Ms. Simmi Dhamija, Chief Operating Officer at AIonOS

“At AIonOS, we believe progress starts with equal opportunities for all. Equality is not just a goal—it’s essential for innovation, stronger economies, and a better future. When women are empowered with skills and leadership roles, industries transform, and society thrives. As we align with the theme “Accelerate Action,” we recognize that real change requires commitment. We are driving this transformation by promoting an inclusive environment where diverse talent can thrive, lead, and shape the future of AI. Together, we can build a world where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

