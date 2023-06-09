Intellicus’ Business Intelligence Solutions are used by over 14,000 large enterprises Worldwide

- Advertisement - -

Intellicus is a data engineering and a BI (Business Intelligence) product company, whose customizable and modular solutions are used by over 14,000 large and small scale enterprises across the globe. Their flexible architecture and robust integration framework has won major OEM relationships with over 50 leading ISV partners who sell Intellicus solutions either as standalone or embedded in their products. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Anurag Sanghai, Principal Solutions Architect, Intellicus Technologies, shares about the importance of their business-critical their BI tools and how they are beneficial to the medium and large enterprises.

Why is Business Intelligence (BI) important in the industry?

Business Intelligence enables organizations to gather, analyze and visualize data to gain valuable insights into their operations, customers and market trends. By using BI tools, they can make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities and optimize their operations to improve efficiency and profitability.

One of the best things about BI is that it helps businesses stay competitive. With insights into competitors, market trends and customer behavior, they can develop better strategies for product development, pricing and marketing. We’ve also seen that BI allows businesses to personalize their products and services, providing a better customer experience.

For example, consider Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS). This technology is a game-changer! Unlike on-premises analytics tools, AaaS enables businesses to benefit from the latest innovations without having to revamp their technology infrastructure.

How does Intellicus help medium and large enterprises in integrating the benefits of BI?

Intellicus helps enterprises of all sizes in integrating BI by providing a powerful yet easy-to-use analytics platform that allows users to access, analyze and visualize data from multiple sources.

The platform can be integrated with a wide range of existing systems and data sources, including databases, ERPs, flat files and big data systems. This helps businesses consolidate their data and make informed decisions based on up-to-date information.

With self-service analytics, users can create their own reports and dashboards without relying on IT or data analysts, making it easier and faster to make data-driven decisions. Intellicus provides a wide range of data visualization options, which enable businesses to present their data in a way that makes it easier to understand and act upon.Intellicus also provides predictive analytics capabilities for organizations to predict trends and stay ahead of the game.

With analytics possible on both historical and real-time data, businesses will stay ahead of critical information to make insights-driven decisions. Our ML-based features like clustering, forecasting, and sentiment analysis further enable predictive analytics based on patterns and trends identified in the data.

Plus, Intellicus is accessible from anywhere with an internet connection and offers a mobile app for on-the-go access. I’ll add – Intellicus offers robust security through data encryption, role-based access controls and auditing capabilities to keep data safe and sound. Organizations can rest assured that all compliance requirements are duly met.

We believe every business is unique and so are its reporting needs. That’s why our platform allows users to customize reports and dashboards to highlight the metrics that matter most to their business. With Intellicus, enterprises can say goodbye to generic reports and hello to personalized insights!

How has Intellicus disrupted the business analytics space in India?

As we all know, data volumes are exploding in almost every business sector. Organizations are facing a tough challenge in collating data from all the multiple sources.Storing it in different data warehouses and platformscreates siloes of information, which affects data quality and accuracy, and limits its use for data-driven decisions.

At Intellicus, we break these silos down by collating data from multiple sources into a single source of truth. When every piece of information is consolidated in a centralized location, businesses can strategize more tactically and improve their growth potential. The platform allows holistic data transformation using technologies like ETL, OLAP, data mining and predictive analytics, enabling users to uncover valuable insights from their data in real-time. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with numerous data sources and apps—both internal and external—so that business users cananalyze all the data from one place, with complete ease.

Another key factor that makes Intellicus stand out in the Indian market is its accessibility. The platform is available as an on-prem solution and Cloud-native application, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises. Our pricing model is affordable and scalable,making Intellicus the best fit for anybudget and all growth ambitions.

All this data collated together lets us find the missing pieces of data within any organization’s data journey and then we enable them to predict far more accurately than before. Unlike traditional systems, Intellicus is a powerful yet affordable solution that empowers organizations to convert every piece of information into strategy.

What role will the BI play in future in the Indian market?

Let me saythis: BI will play an incredibly crucial part in India’s development, especially with the increasing use of data-driven decisions. In fact, BI isn’t optional anymore – it’s an essential tool that can help organizations understand customer behavior, tailor products and services, and forecast future demands for better planning.

BI enables organizations to analyze data from multiple sources and draw data-backed insights to drive better decision-making processes. The benefits of using BI are multi-fold – optimizing resources, increasing profitability, minimizing waste and more.

Moreover, our society stands to gain a lot from the use of BI. Governments can utilize BI to monitor public services, improve healthcare and education for citizens and even track unemployment rates.

However, I must admit that the adoption of BI might be slower compared to other developed countries. That’s because of a lack of access to technology, data quality issues and insufficient data literacy. But we can overcome these challenges! Investing in infrastructure, training, resources and choosing the right BI platform is the key to using BI to its full potential.

All in all, the role of BI in the Indian market is essential for the future and I’m excited to see how it will be leveraged for social and economic growth.

