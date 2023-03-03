Intel launches ARC A770 & A750 Graphics Cards

- Advertisement - -

Unleash your imagination with new Intel® Arc™ graphics solutions: hardware, software, and services. All are built to enable premium gaming, creating, and streaming experiences. Intel Arc A-Series is an exciting new product line for consumer high-performance desktop and laptop graphics. Intel Arc A770 16GB PCI Express 4.0 Graphics Card & Intel Arc A750 Dual Fan 8GB GDDR6 PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card

Introducing the newest entrant in the graphics universe: Intel Arc A-Series graphics. With built-in machine learning, graphics acceleration, and ray tracing hardware, Intel Arc graphics contains the world’s most advanced technologies uniting fluid gaming, the latest in visual technologies, and rich content creation across mobile and desktop form factors.

Intel Arc A770 16GB Graphics for Creators

Take gaming to a new level of realism with support for the latest Intel Arc A770 16GB graphics technologies including ray tracing, variable rate shading, mesh shading, and sampler feedback – the fundamentals for next-gen gaming.

Unleash your imagination and captivate audiences with rich digital content creation using a hyper-advanced media engine, augmented by AI and accelerated by Intel® Deep Link technology. Create compelling content, powered by the first graphics card with support for all current leading media formats, and keep yourself up to date with the most advanced AV1 video encoding capabilities.

Seamless Streaming

Bring your best for your viewers and take your live streams to the next level with virtual streaming technologies built into Intel Arc Control enabling flexibility and creative control. Transform your space into a streaming studio in an instant with Virtual Background, Auto Frame, and broadcasting options accessible from an intuitive easy-to-use software interface.

Let’s have a look at the specifications

Fully Controllable RGB LEDs, · 15 Blade Dual-axial Fans, Powerful Xe-cores, Full-length Backplate, Vapor Chamber Cooling, Intel Arc A-Series Graphics for Desktops, Memory Size 16 GB Memory TypeGDDR6 Graphics Memory Interface256 bit Graphics Memory Bandwidth560 GB/s Graphics Memory Speed17.5 Gbps, Ray TracingYes Variable Rate Shading (VRS) Yes DirectX* Support DirectX 12 Ultimate Vulkan* Support1.3 OpenGL* Support 4.6 OpenCL* Support 3.0 Multi-Format Codec Engines 2 Adaptive SyncYes, Graphics OutputeDP* 1.4, DP 2.0 up to UHBR 10**, HDMI* 2.1, HDMI* 2.0b, Max Resolution (DP) 7680 x 4320@60Hz & Max Resolution (HDMI) 4096 x 2160@60Hz; Intel India 3 Year Warranty, Graphics Card Interface: Agp.

Intel Arc A750 Dual Fan 8GB GDDR6 PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card

Overview :

High-performance gaming has arrived with Intel Arc 7 graphics, crank up your settings and get immersed. Experience the latest gaming technologies featuring XeSS AI-enhanced upscaling and DirectX 12 Ultimate enabling more performance and realistic visuals.

Unlock your next gaming adventure with Intel Arc graphics, powered by an all-new Xe HPG microarchitecture, delivering scalable performance from ultra-thin laptops to powerful desktop gaming. With a wide range of hardware and software optimizations, from advanced Xe-cores to AI-enhanced XeSS upscaling technology, to robust Game On drivers, jump into a new world of gaming with Intel Arc graphics.

Let’s have a look at the specifications

Intel Arc A750, Xe HPG Architecture, Real-Time Ray Tracing, Intel XeSS upscaling. Graphics clock 2050 MHz, 225W TDP, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan 1.3, 8GB, 256-bit, GDDR6 memory, 16 Gbps graphics memory speed, DisplayPort 2.0 ready, up to 8K@60Hz, VESA AdaptiveSync, HDMI 2.1 with VRR, Intel Deep Link with Hyper Encode and Stream Assist, Intel Arc Graphics products require Resizable BAR enabled for optimal performance.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.