Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Unveils an Intelligent Silicon-Powered Future at COMPUTEX 2026

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At COMPUTEX 2026, Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Intel Corporation, delivered a compelling keynote outlining Intel’s vision for an intelligent world powered by advanced silicon, AI-driven computing, and next-generation infrastructure. The keynote highlighted Intel’s commitment to shaping the future across PCs, edge computing, physical AI, data centers, and emerging intelligence centers.

Reflecting on Intel’s more than five decades of innovation, Mr. Lip-Bu Tan acknowledged the transformative impact of x86 architecture on modern computing and expressed gratitude to Taiwan for its long-standing partnership in advancing global technology and semiconductor manufacturing.

A major focus of the keynote was Intel’s expanding AI-powered client computing portfolio. Joined by Alex Katouzian, Intel’s new leader for Client Computing and Physical AI, the company showcased its latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors built on Intel’s groundbreaking 18A process technology. Designed to deliver powerful CPU, GPU, and NPU performance, the platform sets new benchmarks in mobile computing, graphics, and battery efficiency, with adoption already exceeding 325 device designs worldwide.

Intel also highlighted its growing presence in edge and physical AI, supported by over 4,000 ecosystem partners and more than 100,000 deployments across manufacturing, retail, robotics, and industrial automation. The company plans to extend its AI capabilities into autonomous machines and next-generation intelligent devices.

The keynote further explored the rise of hybrid AI computing. During a discussion with Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, Mr. Lip-Bu Tan emphasized the importance of balancing local and cloud-based AI inference to address growing concerns around privacy, security, compliance, and cost efficiency.

On the data center front, Intel introduced its new Intel Xeon 6+ processors, featuring 288 efficiency cores, 576MB of L3 cache, and Intel 18A technology. The platform is designed to meet the increasing computational demands of AI workloads while maintaining efficiency for mission-critical enterprise applications.

Addressing the rapid rise of agentic AI, Mr. Lip-Bu Tan outlined Intel’s strategy to move beyond traditional server architectures toward rackscale computing solutions optimized for inference-heavy AI workloads. Intel’s collaborations with industry leaders such as Foxconn and SambaNova Systems aim to accelerate the development of scalable and energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

The keynote also showcased Intel’s growing focus on purpose-built silicon tailored to industry-specific requirements. Strategic collaborations with organizations including Google, Ericsson, Hitachi, Siemens, and others demonstrate Intel’s ambition to drive innovation across cloud computing, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial automation, energy, and life sciences.

Concluding the keynote, Mr. Lip-Bu Tan reaffirmed Intel’s mission to build the future of intelligent computing—from silicon and systems-on-chip to AI-enabled platforms and applications. He emphasized that through innovation, strategic partnerships, and customer-focused solutions, Intel is helping create an intelligent world built on silicon and powered by AI.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Intel

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