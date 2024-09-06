Integro Technologies, an Aurionpro Company, Recognized as Category Leader in Five Key Areas of Corporate Lending by Chartis

- Advertisement -

Integro Technologies, an Aurionpro Company, is proud to announce its recognition as a Category Leader in five key Quadrants of Corporate Lending Chartis, a prominent independent research and advisory firm.



Integro has been named a Category Leader in the following quadrants:

1. Collateral Management System

2. Limits Management System

3. Loan Management Systems

4. Loan Origination Systems

5. Private and Non-bank Credit Systems

Integro Technologies offers a highly specialized product portfolio for lending operations, serving leading banks spread across the globe. Its cutting-edge expertise empowers banks to achieve digital transformation in the Lending space. Integro’s solutions equip lenders to efficiently grow their banking book and optimize their risk-reward equation through efficient management of Collateral, controlled credit risk, streamlined loan processes, and catering to the unique needs of private lenders and non-bank financial institutions.

Mr. Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis.

“Integro Technologies continues to expand its product coverage throughout the credit management and lending operations lifecycle, starting with the key process of loan origination, and covering the entire loan management workflow (including managing complex collateral and limits frameworks),” said Mr. Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis. “This expansion across various types of institution, supported by an appropriate technology infrastructure and deep domain expertise in the credit lending space, is reflected in Integro’s category leader position in all the quadrants.”

Mr. Shekhar Mullatti, Global Head and President of the Banking Solutions Group

Commenting on the prestigious recognition, Mr. Shekhar Mullatti, Global Head and President of the Banking Solutions Group said, “We are honored to be recognized once again by Chartis in the Leadership category across their five quadrants. This recognition reinforces Integro’s commitment to building a leading global platform that delivers cutting-edge, comprehensive solutions addressing the ever-evolving lending needs of financial institutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Integro Technologies

