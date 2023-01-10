Intech Additive Solutions to Showcase its 2nd Gen ‘iFusion150’ LPBF Metal 3D Printer at IMTEX 2023

- Advertisement - -

Intech Additive Solutions, a true-blue pioneer in the Indian Additive Manufacturing arena, will demonstrate its 2nd Gen iFusion150 Metal 3D Printer at IMTEX 2023 between the 19th and 25th of January. The 2nd Gen Metal 3D Printer has improved operational safety, reduced human interventions, and additional features like compact design, dual lock safety, and butterfly valves with automatic control for filter changes without pausing the run.

The iFusion150 comes equipped with a 500-watt laser that can also go for upgrades to either 700W or 1000W laser with a 150mm x 180mm build volume, which is the largest in its segment.

Mr Sridhar Balaram, Founder & CEO of Intech Additive Solutions

Mr. Sridhar Balaram, Founder & CEO of Intech Additive Solutions, states, “iFusion150 is our most successful machine as its supplied across different industries in various verticals, such as Education, R&D, Aerospace, Automotive, Defence, Medical & Dental, Oil & Gas and Tool & Die. IMTEX is being held after a gap of two years due to COVID, and everyone is eager to see the latest offerings from the world of Manufacturing. We are exhibiting to showcase our capabilities in Additive Manufacturing to the India Manufacturing Community.”

The iFusion150 is complemented by a versatile Build Preparation Software “AMBuilder”, which comes with a well-guided workflow. It allows for a seamless experience in the end-to-end build preparation process. Another significant addition lies in offering the Parameter Optimization Software ‘AMOptoMet,’ which is tuned for calculating and optimizing the process parameters of a given alloy for the Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) technology.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.