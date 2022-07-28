INT. to Host Digital Success Summit on August 5

- Advertisement - -

Leading full-cycle product engineering company – offering a confluence of technology, analytics and marketing – INT. (Indus Net Technologies), is all set to host the third edition of its flagship Digital Success Summit on August 5th atthe Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. The focus this year is creating a Digital Growth Playbook for attendees, encompassing the areas of marketing, technology and analytics.

The summit will witness a lineup of stalwarts from the digital technology landscape including names such as Arjun Vaidya – CEO Dr. Vaidya’s, Santosh Panda – Co-Founder & CEO Explara.com, Udit Goenka – Founder & CEO FirstSales.io, Vivek Bajaj – Co-founder Kredent Infodege, Pallav Nadhani – Co-founder & CEO Fusioncharts, Vikas Chawala – Co-founder Social Beat, Suyash Saraf – Founder Dot & Key Skincare, Kashif Raza – Founder Bitinning, AJi Issac Mathew – CO-founder & CEO INT. Techshu.

Under the theme of Digital Growth Playbook, the distinguished gathering will discuss on growth hacking for personal as well as corporate branding, amplifying business growth through influence, content marketing, data analytics, video marketing, omni-channel marketing, and blockchain to cite a few.

Over a short period of time, the Digital Success Summit has established itself as Eastern India’s most sought after and popular industry conclave in the digital technology landscape. The previous edition pre-pandemic, witnessed over 1000 attendees with 81 percent being CXOs and 60+ speakers.

Mr. Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, INT

Mr. Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, INT. said: “The new normal has transformed the conventional world in a multi-dimensional way and digital assumes prime prominence now. Within the digital technology landscape too, marketing, technology and analytics are triggering a wave of disruptions for businesses across sectors to benefit. It is in this context; we call upon industry representatives to make the most out of the Digital Success Summit and gain know-how from the best of thought leaders in this space.”

