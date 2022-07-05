Instamojo launches ‘Smart Pages’ to Help SMBs Build Their Own D2C eCommerce Websites

- Advertisement -

Instamojo, a leading ecommerce platform for independent businesses and D2C brand, has launched its latest offering – Smart Pages, the simplest landing page creator to help build and grow brands online. Instamojo Smart Pages addresses the business need for a simple, one-page landing site for businesses instead of the hassle of creating a whole website. This is one of the easiest landing page builders for ecommerce.

A landing page is a one page website that allows the customers or clients to view and book the services. Instamojo Smart Pages is one such product that will benefit service-based businesses, freelancers, coaches/trainers, donation drives or crowdfunding. This product is built for showcasing services easily and bringing in leads.

Instamojo Smart Pages builds a landing page that helps in showcasing portfolios, services, sell event tickets, get clients, collect payments via multiple methods, and share information about the brand. Smart Pages have inbuilt payments for secure checkouts, are fully customizable, easy to set up, free to start and can share the link anywhere. It takes less than 2 minutes to initiate the setup of a landing page. One just needs to login to the Instamojo dashboard and select smart pages and it is ready to go in under 2 minutes.

Mr. Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-founder, Instamojo

Mr. Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-founder, Instamojo, said, “As more entrepreneurs and small businesses learn the benefits of selling independently online, the need for having easy, simple yet smart platforms to showcase one’s business is in demand. Merchants nowadays are focusing on a one-page website rather than the whole website. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Instamojo Smart Pages, the simplest landing page builder for ecommerce. It comes with a variety of features and benefits that will help entrepreneurs create a one page website in under 2 minutes.”

Further, Smart Page Pro, an extended subscription-based offering, provides advanced features to businesses such as custom domain linking, facebook pixel tracking, theme colour customizations, enquiry forms, and additional features such as google analytics integration, reduced transaction fees and more.

Instamojo’s e-commerce platform offers merchants the tools to build and manage their own business website, along with other integrated services which include digital payments, logistics, instant pay-outs, access to credit, marketing tools and CRM for business to gain visibility. Merchants can opt for the “Do it for Me (DIFM)” feature where Instamojo’s tech experts take charge of building a merchant’s website to provide a hassle free experience. Instamojo also offers merchants the free learning platform called mojoversity.

