Insight Enterprises Launches Insight Lens for Gen AI, Unleashing the Power of Generative AI for Businesses

Insight Enterprises has launched Insight LensTM for GenAI to enable clients to leverage Insight’s considerable expertise in scalable infrastructure solutions, corporate applications, data platforms, and technical design. This full-service offering allows a business to quickly adopt generative artificial intelligence and data analytics to produce game-changing business results. The businesses now can accelerate their paths toward digital transformation while optimising their existing technical architectures. By collaborating with tech-giants like Microsoft, NVIDIA, and NetApp, Insight’s solutions are at the cutting edge of technological advancements.

This rapid launch is in part related to Insight’s in-house OpenAI centre of excellence and IP development strategy to expand the value of generative AI for clients, as well as its own experience in using the tool to streamline internal data analysis and decision-making. Insight is fully operating a “client-zero”test-bed environment internally to pressure test real-life applications of the services.

What objectives will Insight LensTM for Gen AI serve for organisations?

Access to the untapped potential of internal data by securely utilising the power of natural language processing Seamlessly leveraging the abundance of information available within data repositories and extract relevant insights via advanced language understanding algorithms Secure and efficient data exchange, maximising the value gained from internal data assets

Joyce Mullen, President and CEO, Insight

Joyce Mullen, President and CEO, Insight said, “As a solutions integrator, Insight helps clients enable innovation with an approach that spans people, processes, and technologies. With the addition of Insight LensTM for Gen AI, we can fast-track our clients’ ability to realize data-driven transformation. We put people first by emphasizing outcomes that improve employees’ overall productivity, work satisfaction, and faster adoption of AI technology.”

Mohan Subrahmanya, Country Head, Insight India.

“Insight’s generative AI solution is a result of years of deep investment in developing AI technologies and the abundant opportunities that we see in it for future advancements. Our innovations team in India is aligned with Insight’s global effort to build an AI capability center here and plays a crucial role in our overall AI strategy,” said Mohan Subrahmanya, Country Head, Insight India.

Insight LensTM for Gen AIis built on four pillars that work together to fuel clients’ data-driven transformation:

Safe and scalable enterprise instance within client’s environments.

Discovering and prioritising high-value use cases by leveraging Insight’s expertise across the client’s value chains.

Metadata-driven architecture to aggregate data from diverse enterprise sources and transform it into a modern data warehouse.

Design, implementation, and deployment of infrastructure to support generative AI platforms.

