Innoviti Granted US Patent on its Technology for Secure QR Communication Between Terminal Devices

Communication security is a key consideration for safe transfer of payment information from a consumer facing product – such as a terminal, website, or mobile app to a payment processing server for authorization. Common security lapses can lead to a) stealing of customer identify, b) change in merchant identity and c) change in transaction amount. Any such lapse would lead to loss of money for the customer and merchant, besides inconvenience to all parties. Security lapses can erode consumer and merchant confidence and are the single biggest factor that can affect the growth of digital payments. Innoviti’s patent furthers the advancement of secure communications in payment systems.



The patent aims to address certain security challenges that arise in push payment systems, where the merchant (payee) identity capture is disconnected from the payment processing step. Most popular payment methods are pull based, e.g., card payments at a store or online, mobile payments online etc. The merchant sends a debit request to the customer’s bank in a single connection-oriented protocol. The challenges if any arise in validating the bonafides of the customer, which are authenticated through a second factor. However, in push payments the challenges are related to capture of the merchant’s identity. A possible hack of the merchant’s identity and its replacement with a false one can lead to the consumer getting debited but a fraudulent account getting credited. A possible use case is in unassisted QR payments, e.g., vending machines, self-check-out, etc., where an unauthorized, random substitution of the QR can cause this issue

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amit Ahuja, SVP Technology, Innoviti, said, “Innoviti desires to become the purchase partner to every Indian by helping them make better purchase decisions. We do this by developing sophisticated technology and delivering it through simple, exceptionally crafted purchase experiences. This is hard, very hard to put together. Our patents are a demonstration of the sophisticated technology required to deliver such exceptional experiences. These patents are also a great recognition of the exceptional talent that exists in Innoviti. Further, they not only help us protect our customers against claims by other parties but are also a mechanism for us to deter replication of our technology by competition. We are proud to receive a US grant for this patent. Through these patents, in our own small way, we hope to contribute to the “Make in India, For the World” mission. We have 26 more patents in the pipeline and over the next couple of years plan to increase this to a portfolio of 100+ patents.”

Innoviti has developed a collaborative commerce platform that enables businesses to partner on payment transactions and turn them into powerful purchase tools that help consumers buy better products and more products. Merchants, banks, and brands come together on Innoviti’s platform to create such purchase tools. The platform is delivered as software applications that run on payment terminals and mobile and web applications, helping the merchants drive more customers, more sales, and more profits than possible otherwise. This technology will further enhance the reliability of Innoviti’s products, providing a virtually zero error system that will help boost the consumer-merchant purchase experience.

